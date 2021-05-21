Identities of passengers who died alongside Chief of Army Staff revealed

A plane crash that occurred in Kaduna State on Friday claimed the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru was not alone on the ill-fated aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force that crashed around 6pm on Friday.

A list of the flight crew and other persons on board has been released.

See the list below

LT GEN I ATTAHIRU.

BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR.

BRIG GEN OLAYINKA.

BRIG GEN KULIYA.

MAJ LA HAYAT.

MAJ HAMZA.

SGT UMAR.

CREW

FLT LT TO ASANIYI

FLT LT AA OLUFADE.

SGT ADESINA.

ACM OYEDEPO.