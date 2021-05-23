Ideal sex spot in your house!

You’ve heard it before: If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. But when it comes to your sex life, heading into the kitchen—or the living room, or even going for bathroom sex—can stoke the sexual fire.

“It’s easy to fall into a rut: ‘Your side of the bed or mine?'” says Emily Morse, author of Hot Sex and star of Bravo’s Miss Advised. Simply getting out of the bedroom can make things more exciting.

Use this room-by-room guide to turn your home sweet home into a sexy love shack.

Living Room

You’ve likely christened your couch already, but have you involved a throw pillow? Smushing one under your lower back angles your pelvis up, making for increased clitoral stimulation when he enters you missionary-style, says Morse. Likewise, ottomans don’t get as much action as they deserve. If he sits on the footstool, you can straddle him while still having both feet on the ground, which results in easier, more powerful thrusting.

Another option is to amp up the exhibition factor, without becoming those neighbors (you know, the ones who always “forget” to draw the curtains). Simply get closer to the window and open the blinds just a touch. “The UPS man has seen everything—trust me,” says sex educator Tristan Taormino, editor of The Ultimate Guide to Kink. But if you want to be able to say package to the delivery guy without turning tomato, shut the blinds and click on some porn-on-demand. As foreplay, make a picnic dinner and eat on the floor, suggests Ian Kerner, a sex counselor and author of She Comes First.

Bathroom

Regular old shower sex: Been there, done that. Heighten under-the-water nooky by adding lube (silicone versions are water-friendly) or a toy, like a waterproof vibrator, spongy knee pads, or Sex in the Shower’s suction-on handles, footrests, and even handcuffs (if you’re a very dirty girl). Just think: There’s no other room where you can customize the handle heights and footrests to your exact specifications—or keep moving them around for variety—so experiment! Or let him bathe you in the tub with a vibrating sponge (yes, they make those too). When you’re ready to return to dry land, get in some mirror time. “Lean over the counter with him standing behind you, and both of you can watch,” says Morse.

Stairs

They’re a hot spot for more than standard missionary quickies. Exhibit A: standing doggie-style. Bend over a few steps up from him so your parts are aligned and he can enter you without having to crouch—a position that allows for deep penetration and lends an animal quality to your session (the other reason they call it doggie-style). Or consider this: “Stairs can help women who don’t have enough leg strength for reverse cowgirl,” says Morse.

Have him recline on a step while you straddle him with your back to him. Use the ledge below for leg leverage so you can remain steady while thrusting. There’s lots of potential here for G-spot stimulation, and you can get even more bang for your bucking by having him reach around you for some manual action as well. (You’re doing most of the work, after all!)

Kitchen

Who says sex isn’t a special occasion? Dig out the leaf you use at Thanksgiving to make the dining-room table larger and sturdier. Sitting on the edge with your legs wrapped tight around him as he stands in front of you allows for maximum skin contact and kissing, which makes this maneuver a delicious combo of racy and sweet. You can also lie back, put your feet on his shoulders, and lift your bum up to meet his thrusts, which allows for particularly deep penetration. Kerner recommends adding a little flavor with food, but skip cliched (and messy) chocolate sauce and whipped cream in favor of Red Hots. Roll a few around in your mouth before oral sex; capsaicin, the ingredient that gives spicy food its kick, stimulates arousal. Morse is a candy girl, too, and suggests stringing candy necklaces around your necks or limbs and nibbling at them, or dousing yourself in Pixy Stix flavored sugar and having your lover lick it off.

Garage

WH asked five sexologists how to get it on in the garage, and they all had the same answer: Realize his teenage dream and have sex in your car. Since you’re not actually on the road, you can both get into the driver’s seat. Slide it back as far as it goes, then straddle him while he grabs the steering wheel to help turbocharge his thrusts. Taormino suggests getting more adult with a little role playing: “What the garage brings to mind for me is a mechanic-and-rich-housewife scenario,” she says. “Coveralls, a little bit of grease.”

Or, if you’ve been searching for a spot to hang a sex swing (because. . .who hasn’t?), look no further. Yes, it’s a little Samantha Jones, but it’s ideal for sampling more-challenging positions without pulling a muscle. “The garage could be a great place to set up something you wouldn’t want to have in your bedroom,” says Kerner. He also recommends Liberator furniture, angled or curved foam pieces that are designed to help you try different positions and are easy to stow in the one part of the house that’s not on the official tour.

Master the Bedroom

If you absolutely must stay close to your duvet cover, keep things fresh with these tricks.

Don’t lie down.

Try “flying doggie-style,” in which you kneel on all fours on the bed while he stands behind you.

Read a bedtime story.

Violet Blue and Rachel Kramer Bussel have several riveting erotica collections.

Get organized.

Create a “yes, no, maybe” list together and circle whether you definitely like, definitely don’t like, or are willing to consider certain acts.

Redecorate.

Take down the family photos. “You don’t need pictures of kids or your parents in the bedroom,” says sex counselor Ian Kerner. “Put up a sexy photo of the two of you.”