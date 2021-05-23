LIFESTYLES
Ideal sex spot in your house!
You’ve heard it before: If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. But when it comes to your sex life, heading into the kitchen—or the living room, or even going for bathroom sex—can stoke the sexual fire.
“It’s easy to fall into a rut: ‘Your side of the bed or mine?'” says Emily Morse, author of Hot Sex and star of Bravo’s Miss Advised. Simply getting out of the bedroom can make things more exciting.
Use this room-by-room guide to turn your home sweet home into a sexy love shack.
Living Room
You’ve likely christened your couch already, but have you involved a throw pillow? Smushing one under your lower back angles your pelvis up, making for increased clitoral stimulation when he enters you missionary-style, says Morse. Likewise, ottomans don’t get as much action as they deserve. If he sits on the footstool, you can straddle him while still having both feet on the ground, which results in easier, more powerful thrusting.
Another option is to amp up the exhibition factor, without becoming those neighbors (you know, the ones who always “forget” to draw the curtains). Simply get closer to the window and open the blinds just a touch. “The UPS man has seen everything—trust me,” says sex educator Tristan Taormino, editor of The Ultimate Guide to Kink. But if you want to be able to say package to the delivery guy without turning tomato, shut the blinds and click on some porn-on-demand. As foreplay, make a picnic dinner and eat on the floor, suggests Ian Kerner, a sex counselor and author of She Comes First.
Bathroom
Regular old shower sex: Been there, done that. Heighten under-the-water nooky by adding lube (silicone versions are water-friendly) or a toy, like a waterproof vibrator, spongy knee pads, or Sex in the Shower’s suction-on handles, footrests, and even handcuffs (if you’re a very dirty girl). Just think: There’s no other room where you can customize the handle heights and footrests to your exact specifications—or keep moving them around for variety—so experiment! Or let him bathe you in the tub with a vibrating sponge (yes, they make those too). When you’re ready to return to dry land, get in some mirror time. “Lean over the counter with him standing behind you, and both of you can watch,” says Morse.
Stairs
They’re a hot spot for more than standard missionary quickies. Exhibit A: standing doggie-style. Bend over a few steps up from him so your parts are aligned and he can enter you without having to crouch—a position that allows for deep penetration and lends an animal quality to your session (the other reason they call it doggie-style). Or consider this: “Stairs can help women who don’t have enough leg strength for reverse cowgirl,” says Morse.
Have him recline on a step while you straddle him with your back to him. Use the ledge below for leg leverage so you can remain steady while thrusting. There’s lots of potential here for G-spot stimulation, and you can get even more bang for your bucking by having him reach around you for some manual action as well. (You’re doing most of the work, after all!)
Kitchen
Who says sex isn’t a special occasion? Dig out the leaf you use at Thanksgiving to make the dining-room table larger and sturdier. Sitting on the edge with your legs wrapped tight around him as he stands in front of you allows for maximum skin contact and kissing, which makes this maneuver a delicious combo of racy and sweet. You can also lie back, put your feet on his shoulders, and lift your bum up to meet his thrusts, which allows for particularly deep penetration. Kerner recommends adding a little flavor with food, but skip cliched (and messy) chocolate sauce and whipped cream in favor of Red Hots. Roll a few around in your mouth before oral sex; capsaicin, the ingredient that gives spicy food its kick, stimulates arousal. Morse is a candy girl, too, and suggests stringing candy necklaces around your necks or limbs and nibbling at them, or dousing yourself in Pixy Stix flavored sugar and having your lover lick it off.
Garage
WH asked five sexologists how to get it on in the garage, and they all had the same answer: Realize his teenage dream and have sex in your car. Since you’re not actually on the road, you can both get into the driver’s seat. Slide it back as far as it goes, then straddle him while he grabs the steering wheel to help turbocharge his thrusts. Taormino suggests getting more adult with a little role playing: “What the garage brings to mind for me is a mechanic-and-rich-housewife scenario,” she says. “Coveralls, a little bit of grease.”
Or, if you’ve been searching for a spot to hang a sex swing (because. . .who hasn’t?), look no further. Yes, it’s a little Samantha Jones, but it’s ideal for sampling more-challenging positions without pulling a muscle. “The garage could be a great place to set up something you wouldn’t want to have in your bedroom,” says Kerner. He also recommends Liberator furniture, angled or curved foam pieces that are designed to help you try different positions and are easy to stow in the one part of the house that’s not on the official tour.
Master the Bedroom
If you absolutely must stay close to your duvet cover, keep things fresh with these tricks.
Don’t lie down.
Try “flying doggie-style,” in which you kneel on all fours on the bed while he stands behind you.
Read a bedtime story.
Violet Blue and Rachel Kramer Bussel have several riveting erotica collections.
Get organized.
Create a “yes, no, maybe” list together and circle whether you definitely like, definitely don’t like, or are willing to consider certain acts.
Redecorate.
Take down the family photos. “You don’t need pictures of kids or your parents in the bedroom,” says sex counselor Ian Kerner. “Put up a sexy photo of the two of you.”
LIFESTYLES
5 places where you need to have sex at some point in your life
Expanding your sexual experiences by having sex outside the bedroom can bring you closer to your partner, teach you about what turns you on, and help you feel sexually empowered.
Here, 11 places you should put on your sex bucket list.
Your Backyard
Morse says getting busy in your backyard is a great way to get all the benefits of having sex outdoors and away from home—without having to worry that you’ll get caught. Plus, you can always pitch a tent so your guy can, um, pitch a tent in private.
On the Couch
Maybe you’ve covered this base already, but did you know that the living room staple could actually help you orgasm? Morse says that stacking up the cushions under your lower back makes it more likely that you’ll reach an orgasm. Or you could lean over the side for an awesome twist on the usual doggy style.
At a Hotel
“Hotel sexis amazing because there isn’t any clean up. You can just check in and it can be all about sex,” says Morse. She suggests getting out of your comfort zone by doing some role-playing (you’re now officially two hot strangers on vacation). If you’re looking for something a little wilder, Morse also says that sex on a private hotel balcony is super hot—you know, if it’s actually private. “No one knows you, it’s dark, you can look over the city, and you’re still close to your room.”
In Front of a Mirror
Consider this the easiest sex tweak ever. One readerwas a huge turn on for her because she could see how into it she and her partner were.
In the Car
Erotic novelist Sabrina Lacey told WH that cars are one of her favorite public places to have sex. She recommends pulling off to the side of a not-so-busy road, pushing back the seats (or hopping into the backseat) and steaming up those windows. Another option: Both of you can get in the driver’s seat, slide it back, and straddle him while he grabs the steering wheel for extra leverage. Anyone else just get a flashback of Kate and Leo in Titanic? (Just watch out for these car sex mishaps.)
LIFESTYLES
Things you should absolutely avoid saying before a kiss
Sharing a kiss, definitely makes for one of the most memorable moment between you and your partner. You don’t want to mess that up! Here are things you shouldn’t say and do just before you see a kiss coming your way.
Don’t talk about body odor
Personal hygiene is well very important no matter how attracted you are to your partner. It is only mandatory that both of you keep this in mind at all times so there are no ‘awkward moments.’ It is only unwanted to pin-point at each other’s body odor or back out because you can’t take it.
Ditch the ‘ex’ topic
By no means should you get into deep discussions about your past and previous relationship. You are going to be at a loss and risk of losing what you have if you end up comparing your current partner with your ex during or before your intimate moments. This may blow things out of proportion, and your partner may start doubting you.
Don’t take it lightly!
To share a pleasant moment with your partner, its important that you respect each other and are polite. Don’t keep making fun of each other’s flaws or pin-pointing the things you don’t like about each other. It can rub you off the wrong way unnecessarily. You should be polite, caring and respect each other. That’s how the moment will mean much more. Also, keep away from cracking silly jokes, don’t just blurt things out without thinking.
Be in the mood!
You would have had a spat with your boss or had to deal with a bad day at work but that doesn’t mean you have an excuse to ruin the moment. If your partner is approaching you, you should ensure that you get out of a bad or rather cranky mood before the ‘moment’. Don’t be mean or snappy especially if your partner is being sensual or flirtatious with you. Your behavior may just spoil the game completely.
Professional discussions – no! no!
You may or may not share a professional space with your partner but don’t act busy or ramble about your work when you sense an intimate moment. It’s such a turn off and it may simply convey that you are not interested.
Avoid tragic talks
If you happen to watch the news and decide to discuss a bad bomb blast, death, murder or anything gory and unpleasant then just maybe you are kicking or delaying your lip lock session. This may also refer to serious life-changing decisions like moving cities. countries or jobs. It is better that you skip such conversations or tackle them right after your kiss. Tragic stories can just crumble down the build up to a romantic move. So if you get the ‘kiss me’ vibe from your partner just save such topics for another time.
No weight issues
No one likes to be insulted about the way they look. The weight issue is one such sensitive topic and you shouldn’t ring the wrong bell. The fact that you are with your partner means that you have accepted them the way they are and that you are attracted to them irrespective of how they look.
LIFESTYLES
5 things women care about more than men’s size of penis
If aliens were ever to eavesdrop on our communications system and listen for a period of time, they would’ve felt that the most pressing concern of our civilisation is how to increase the penis size and girth. But the truth is most ladies out there don’t really care about your penis size, length or girth. Here are five things they care about far more:
How you kiss
Kissing is an art and it pretty much decides what your better half thinks about you. A study (not conducted on mice) found that kissing helps us judge potential partners and plays a vital role in a partner staying around, which means that it’s very important to be good at kissing if you want your girl to stay around.
Your foreplay ability
Women aren’t robots like men who seem to be geared to always want sex irrespective of the fact whether they are asleep or awake (except unless the World Cup is on). Most women need to get in the mood for sex and that’s where foreplay comes into the picture, but be warned, foreplay isn’t just setting the mood for penetrative sex.
The more appropriate term to describe foreplay would be outercourse. It is the umbrella term for all forms of non-penetrative sex sometimes synonymously used with foreplay. It includes kissing, necking, breast stimulation, mutual masturbation, dry humping, rubbing, oral sex, fingering and any other activity you can think of other than penetrative sex. In fact, some aspects of outercourse like fingering is very important because many women find it hard to have orgasms through vaginal intercourse and need clitoral stimulation instead!
Your ability to communicate
One of the biggest problems complaints women have in bed is that men don’t know how to communicate. Most men who’ve watched porn seem to believe they know exactly what pleases women which are usually in this order foreplay, an oral sex session and then vaginal intercourse until he ejaculates. While women onscreen seem to love this treatment, the truth is as far from fiction as feasible. Most women are different, they like different thing and it’s a guy’s job to find out what his women likes. Some like oral sex, others find it icky. In the same way, while some women love their breasts to be stimulated, others prefer a back rub. Even figuring out what a woman likes is an art, and the best lovers would figure out how to do that.
How you go down
Porn will have you believe that while it’s a woman’s job to please her man orally, men do not have the same burden. Be assured that the modern woman will not stand for any of this nonsense and if she’s giving something, she will want something better in return. This is why the ability to go down and please your woman orally has become of utmost importance. Remember that the best lovers will always know how to please their woman, orally.
Your sense of imagination
And the reason sex gets boring is become it becomes like a routine. While it’s not just the man’s job to keep the fire burning, one of the biggest problems with sex is it gets monotonous because we get stuck in a routine. It’s very important for you therefore to have a fertile imagination which will keep on coming up with new and different ways to have sex and keep it fun. It could include role-playing, bondage, acting out scenes from your favourite movies, surprise date nights and anything else which keeps the romance alive.
Believe us, all these things mean a lot more to women than the size of your organ. They told us!
