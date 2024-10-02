I’d be back 2027 – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has vehemently denied allegations of corruption during his tenure, saying he is willing to swear by the Holy Quran to prove his innocence.

He also described politics as a lifelong venture, saying he would return to politics in 2027.

“I intend to return to politics in 2027 after completing my studies. There is no retirement in politics. By the will of Allah, we will return and continue serving the people,” El-Rufai declared in an interview on Freedom Radio Kaduna on Tuesday.

Insisting that he was not corrupt, El-Rufai said he was willing to swear by the Quaran and challenged his predecessors and current leaders to do the same.

“I didn’t join politics to steal money or enrich myself. I was satisfied with what I had before becoming governor,” El-Rufai said.

The former governor emphasised that his administration had been accused without concrete evidence, and his allies were being targeted by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“I have left everything to Allah’s judgment. I have prayed and will remain silent on the issue,” El-Rufai stated, adding that he had instructed his lawyers to take legal action against those tarnishing his name.

You don’t need to hold a position in government to serve. We are still working with like-minded individuals who genuinely want to serve the people, not those seeking to enrich themselves.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!