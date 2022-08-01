NEWS
ICPC to probe JAMB Registrar, Oloyede over alleged contract fraud, misappropriation of 11b
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) may beam its searchlight on the alleged humongous corruption being perpetuated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) under the watch of its registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede.
The ICPC has received series of petitions, urging the anti-corruption agency to investigate and prosecute the JAMB registrar over “extreme fraud, corruption and desecration of the code of conduct of public office.”
Apart from the ICPC, it was learnt that some petitions were also sent to the Auditor-General of the Federation and the Office of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
One of the petitions addressed to the ICPC Chairman, alleged that there was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which the board entered into with private entities in the name of Computer-Based Test (CBT) leading to the alleged misappropriation of N11billion.
One of the petitioners was the Integrity and Transparency Watchdog group, which submitted its copy to the AuGF’s office.
The petition specifically called on the ICPC to investigate Oloyede and one of his associates, Mr Mufutau Bello, the self-acclaimed DFA, in violation of Section 12 &19 of the corrupt practices and other related offenses act of 2000 and punishable under relevant section.
The petition reads in part, “That the anti-corruption body investigates cases of infractions perpetrated by Mr Mufutau A Bello which is against the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007, with the hope of punishing any civil servant found to have colluded with contractors to subvert the rules of the Act.
“That Is-haq Oloyede and Mufutau A. Bello having contravened the Financial Act, Corrupt practices and other related offences at Section 105 of criminal code, to this end, we request an immediate investigation into the rot in JAMB which is a grave indicator to the nation’s education economy at this time of scarcer resources.”
The petition alleged that the consultant-turned DFA had taken over the job of the Director Procurement or Secretary, Parastatals Tender Board, by signing award letters of contracts given out by JAMB.
According to the petition, the Registrar unilaterally transferred the erstwhile Director of Finance and Account (DFA) and bypassed the Governing board to get approval from the Honorable Minister of Education to appoint Mufutau A Bello as a consultant; he then later converted him to the new Director of Finance and Accounts which contravened the Public Service Rules.
Also, sources within the ICPC noted that careful investigation unravelled massive corruption and misappropriation of public funds by JAMB.
The petition added that “this anomaly turns out to be the bedrock of massive corruption which now reigns supreme in JAMB which contravened the Financial Act and Corrupt Practices and other related offenses of Section 105 of criminal code.
“It should be noted that this appointed consultant who is now working as DFA of JAMB is a long-time ally / kinsman of the JAMB Registrar and not a staff of JAMB or civil servant in any way. This said consultant turned DFA is now a co-signatory of JAMB account and does things without checks and balances.
“We are deeply worried about this and accompanied with the fact that the registrar boasts that he has the full backing of the Honorable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
“Further recall that in 2015 there was a presidential directive that all government payments should be made into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and thereafter agencies can make payments to whatever bodies in line with their respective budgets and the procurement law.
“But the JAMB Registrar flouted this rule and entered into Memorandum of Understanding with private entities in the name of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres and consultants.
“The salient question needs to be asked to wit; how did he get into the agreement that allowed candidates to make some payment directly to CBT centres rather than the TSA? This singular act has automatically violated the government policy on revenue collection.
“According to the CBN guidelines on the implementation of TSA, “government agencies are not to operate any bank account under any guise, outside the purview and oversight of the Treasury.” Also, the “Guidelines on the Implementation of Treasury Single Accounts (TSA) I e-Collection”, issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) on October 15th, 2015, prohibited MDAs from operating any bank account.
The petition noted that “No MDA is permitted to maintain account for any purpose with commercial banks including transit accounts. Diversion of deposits to any commercial bank account and use of surrogate accounts of any form is strictly prohibited.”
“The deal with CBT Centres also flouts the directive that any agreements above fifty million naira must be approved by the Attorney General of the Federation. Did the AGF grant approval for the said agreement or did the Registrar get the certificate of no objection from the Bureau of Public Procurement?
“It is indeed shocking to discover after our investigation that many UTME candidates were made to pay the sum of one thousand naira for diesel in the 2022 JAMB Examination. It should be emphasised that this has not only placed untold burdens on the parents/guardians of the candidates but has given a negative impression of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption. Again why would candidates pay money directly to private coffers on a matter that is government controlled?
“The JAMB Registrar in his tradition does not advertise contracts for public competition but discreetly awards all contracts to his allies which he usually paraded as consultants, including jobs that are meant to be done by the staff of JAMB which contradicts The Public Procurement of 2007 (as Amended 2016).
“This Act governs the bidding process for public procurement in Nigeria to enhance and ultimately ensures the entrenchment of diversity, inclusiveness, fairness and equality in wealth creation and distribution in the Nigerian economy.”
Another of the petition with the ICPC stated that the Award of Contract for the supply of office stationeries worth (N289,859,700) VAT inclusive; to International Control System on 14th June and May 14th 2021 which worth was over (N18,984, 420.84) was signed by One Mufutau A Bello, a self-appointed DFA for JAMB who now signs contract award letters instead of the director of procurement.
The group which expressed its displeasure over the consistent breach of governmental Regulations by the board of JAMB led by Prof Oloyede, equally condemned “the reckless and fraudulent spending of public funds, abuse of privilege, and diversion of the peoples common patrimony for personal enrichment,
“it’s highly pitiable and worrisome to note that Prof Oloyede in connivance with Mufutau A. Bello continues to expend Government resources without due processes and have total disregard to financial rules stipulated by the Federal Republic of Nigeria to guide her financial operations.
“Prof Oloyede’s act and mismanagement is not only an aberration but also constitutes a great danger capable of stirring doubt as to if the current administration is really serious in the fight against corruption and with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, looking the other way instead of confronting the fast growing corruption under his watch.”
Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10
The family of late Omotayo Sanyaolu, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has released the burial arrangements of the deceased.
Late Sanyaolu, who died in a lone auto crash in the Maryland area of the state during the early hours of Friday, July 29 around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja, will be interred on August 10.
Funeral arrangements for the burial of the deceased are slated as follows:
On Tuesday, August 9, between 4pm–8pm, Service of Songs/ Night of Tribute at 10 Degrees Event Centre Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja.
The day that follows, Wednesday, August 10 , there will be a Church Service at the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo.
Interment follows immediately after the service.
Sanyaolu is survived by a wife, two children and an aged mother.
ASUU extends strike by four weeks
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended the ongoing strike by another four weeks.
ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed the union’s decision in a press statement on Monday.
He said the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union took the decision after extensive deliberations on government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing the issues it raised.
“An emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) held at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja, on Sunday, 31st July 2022. The meeting was called to review developments since NEC’s resolution to extend its roll-over strike action by another 12 weeks with effect from May 2022.”
“The NEC meeting took place against the backdrop of government’s obligations as spelt out in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) it signed with ASUU on 23rd December 2020. Specifically, NEC recalled that government’s failure to conclude the process of renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deploy the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), pay outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), release agreed sum of money for the revitalization of public universities (Federal and States), address proliferation and governance issues in State Universities, settle promotion arrears, release withheld salaries of academics, and pay outstanding third-party deductions led to the initial declaration of the roll-over strike on 14th February 2022.
“NEC viewed with seriousness the recent directive given by the President and Visitor to all Federal Universities that the Minister of Education, in consultation with other government officials, should resolve the lingering crisis and report to him within two weeks. The Union wonders why it had taken five full months and needless muscle-flexing for government to come to the realisation of the need for honest engagement.
“NEC acknowledged the growing understanding of the issues and the groundswell of support for the Union’s principled demand for globally competitive university education in Nigeria. Nigerian universities must not be reduced to constituency projects that merely exist on paper and our scholars must be incentivised to stay back and do what they know best, here in Nigeria.
“NEC appreciated the historic nationwide protest of 26th and 27th July 2022 organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to further create awareness on the antics of the Nigerian ruling class to destroy public education. ASUU renews its commitment to the struggles of NLC in championing the cause of the working and suffering Nigerians.
“NEC observed that non-signing of the draft renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement more than one month after it was concluded by Professor Nimi Briggs-led Committee is further tasking the patience of ASUU members nationwide.
“NEC further observed that the ongoing trial of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, on allegation of monumental fraud has vindicated ASUU’s rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS). The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is enjoined to release reports of the latest tests on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) vis-a-vis IPPIS without further delay. ASUU shall resist any attempt to truncate the deployment of UTAS with all legitimate means available to the Union.
“NEC noted that cumulative indifference by the political class gave vent to a pervasive atmosphere of insecurity which now threatens the seamless provision of educational services in the country. The unceremonious closure of educational institutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following the recent attack on Presidential Guards, betrays a panicky measure to addressing a malignant ailment. Nothing short of a comprehensive overhaul of the security architecture of the country will sustainably address the problem.
“Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Governmen€s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MOA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues. The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01 am on Monday, 1st August 2022”, the statement read.
Former LASU VC, Hussein dies
Former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Lateef Akanni Hussein, is dead.
Prof. Hussein died after a brief illness in the evening of Sunday, 31st July, 2022 at the age of 75 years.
The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, onfirmed the development in a statement on Monday.
The statement was titled, ‘Former LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lateef Akanni Hussein, passes on’
She also confirmed that the late Vice-Chancellor will be buried today according to Islamic rites.
The statement read, “Prof. Hussein a professor of Physics was the 6th Substantive Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University; he served between 2005 and 2011.
“The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, while confirming the news on Monday, expressed her deep shock at the passing away of her former boss, under whose leadership she served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University.
“The respected scholar will be buried today, Monday, 1st August, 2022 according to Islamic rites at Atan Cemetery shortly after a Janazah prayer at LASUTH Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos.”
