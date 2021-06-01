NEWS
Ibrahim Babangida’s son narrowly escapes death after ghastly accident
Mohammed Babangida, son of former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) narrowly escaped death on Monday.
Mohammed, who was travelling with his family to Abuja, ran into an articulated vehicle loaded with tomatoes along the Minna-Suleja Road.
Three soldiers in his convoy died in the accident after their black Prado SUV had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
Mohammed Babangida was in a Honda Space bus with other members of his family just behind the security vehicle.
The fourth soldier in the Prado SUV sustained injuries and currently being treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.
The bad portion of the dual carriage highway at Mallam Karu village, where vehicles divert to one lane, was said to be responsible for the collision between the articulated vehicle and the convoy.
Sympathisers have continued to troop to the hill mansion of the former military president over the unfortunate development.
NEWS
Makinde approves reduction in LAUTECH tuition fees
Oyo Governor, Seyi Makind has approved a reduction in the amount of tuition for students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).
The governor, who spoke during an unscheduled visit to the institution in Ogbomoso Tuesday, 25 per cent reduction in school fees for the students
He said the reduction would cut across all students irrespective of their statuses.
Before the reduction, the least amount students of Oyo state origin pay is N140,000 while non-indigene pay N170, 000.
He asserted that though LAUTECH tuition fees was the lowest among state-owned universities in the country, “but I have approved your demand on the tuition fees reduction.”
The governor further promised to prioritise needs of the institution to enhance smooth academic programme in the school, saying that “never again will a four-year programme turn to eight-year programme in the school.”
Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the LAUTECH Students Union, Mr Olabisi Olamide lauded Makinde for his passion for the institution, saying his uncommon love for the school prompted his efforts and subsequent sole ownership of the institution by Oyo state.
Olamide requested the governor to reduce the school tuition fees and called for introduction of more courses in the school academic programme “now that the school has been converted to conventional university.”
NEWS
Bandits who abducted Islamic school students arrested — Niger State Govt
The bandits who abducted students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyyan School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government of the state have been arrested.
Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso disclosed this Tuesday evening.
He, however did not disclosed how many of the bandits were arrested.
Ketso, spoke shortly after presiding over the over two hours security meeting at the government house in Minna, said “some of the bandits are in our custody.”
He added that the security agents are already on trail of the rest of the bandits with a view to rescuing the children.
The arrest of the bandits comes few hours after they made contact with the management of the institution.
The bandits were said to have contacted the school Headmaster, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, at about 4 pm on Monday, asking him to pay N110 million as ransom for the release of his pupils.
According to him, the kidnappers threatened that if they did not pay the ransom by the end of today, they will kill all the children.
NEWS
Kano Speaker declared wanted for violating COVID-19 protocol
The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Hamisu Chidari, is among the over 200 travellers who were recently declared wanted for alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols.
Hon. Chidari, with passport number, B50022050, was listed as number 66 on the list of 132 violators which was released on Thursday.
The Kano Assembly Speaker had reportedly returned to Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, from Saudi Arabia through an Ethiopian airline on May 17, 2021.
He, was, however, said to have presented a coronavirus test result “found to be fake” by the Federal health authorities.
On May 1, 2021, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 issued a Travel Advisory for Passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey.
“Under the new measures, passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within 14 days prior to the visit to Nigeria, are required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.
“The PSC has however observed that while most of the arriving passengers dutifully observed the guidelines, some (Nigerians and Foreigners) have violated them in contravention of the provisions of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Regulations Protection, 2021.
“Members of the public are by this notice advised that these persons of interest constitute an immediate health hazard to the society. They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48hrs of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions,” Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the committee, had said.
He added that the PSC shall in addition, take further steps to sanction these violators by disabling their travel passports for a period not less than one year.
