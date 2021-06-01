Ibrahim Babangida’s son narrowly escapes death after ghastly accident

Mohammed Babangida, son of former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) narrowly escaped death on Monday.

Mohammed, who was travelling with his family to Abuja, ran into an articulated vehicle loaded with tomatoes along the Minna-Suleja Road.

Three soldiers in his convoy died in the accident after their black Prado SUV had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Mohammed Babangida was in a Honda Space bus with other members of his family just behind the security vehicle.

The fourth soldier in the Prado SUV sustained injuries and currently being treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The bad portion of the dual carriage highway at Mallam Karu village, where vehicles divert to one lane, was said to be responsible for the collision between the articulated vehicle and the convoy.

Sympathisers have continued to troop to the hill mansion of the former military president over the unfortunate development.