IBEDC agrees to restore electricity supply to UCH

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has agreed to restore electricity supply at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The announcement was made on Monday during a visit of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu to the hospital.

UCH has been having power crisis in the last one year.

The power supply to the hospital was cut of by IBEDC three times in 2024.

The electricity distribution company has now agreed to restore the power supply within 48 hours.

This was part of the resolutions of the tripartite meeting between Adelabu, the Chief Medical Director of UCH, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, and the management team of the IBEDC, led its Managing Director, Francis Agoha.

Our correspondent reports that while the meeting was ongoing, some medical students were protesting close to the venue of the meeting.

Adelabu, who spoke after the meeting, said that all the issues relating to the lingering power crisis had been resolved.

He described the lingering power crisis as not only an embarrassment to the management of the hospital but the federal government.

“Power crisis in the UCH has gone to embarrassing level. It is quite embarrassing to have the hospital in total darkness for so long. I have intervened in the matter several times but the problem still lingers.

“Other Teaching Hospitals, including the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, (LUTH), University of Calabar, Maidiguri and Abuja that had similar issue were able to surmount it through the Federal government intervention of Solar mini grid.

“Similar thing will be done at the University of Ibadan and the College of Medicine. The Federal government will install 50 mgw solar mini grid which will be completed within the first and second quarter of the year.

“Also, while this is going on, the IBEDC has agreed to restore electricity to some sections of the Hospital within 48 hours while N283m will be settled on an instalment basis.

“The management of the UCH has agreed on immediate settlement of the debt on instalment payment which is going to be between 8-12 months in addition to the current bill,” he stated.