Ibadan polytechnic suspends, expels students over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery

The management of Polytechnic Ibadan in Ibadan, Oyo State, said it has suspended and expelled some students.

The institution made this disclosure on Wednesday.

The institution is one of the tertiary educational institutions owned by Oyo state government.

The institution explained that it has suspended two students over allegations of kidnapping.

The authority of the institution said that two students among whom are; Beyioku Richard, ND 2 Mass Communication and Oyewole Dotun HND 2 Local Government Development Studies have been suspended and expelled for alleged kidnapping of a HND 1 Public Administration student.

It noted that the suspended students also assaulted a security officer in the Institution.

Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale made these revelations via a statement made available to DAILY POST on Wednesday.

Fawale disclosed that Dotun’s expulsion was determined after the students’ disciplinary committee of the institution met on his case on Thursday 6th October, 2022.

She added that Beyioku Richard failed to appear before the disciplinary committee.

She said that Beyioku Richard has been suspended indefinitely by the institution.

She explained further that Olubiro Basit Ajibola, an ND 2 Estate Management and Evaluation student alleged to be involved in a case of armed robbery also failed to appear before the disciplinary committee.

She added that Ajibola too, has been suspended indefinitely.

She explained further that the disciplinary committee also took a decision on Odeleye Victor a ND2 graduate of the Institution whose suspicious movement is allegedly causing discomfort and security breach within institution.

She advised parents to always monitor their wards who are in the institution.

Fawale, while speaking further explained that the institution will not hesitate to take actions on any student whose conduct will tarnish the image of the school.

She said, “The Institution in the statement advised parents and guardians whose wards attend The Polytechnic, Ibadan, to take time to monitor the activities of their wards as the institution will not hesitate in taking drastic actions on any student whose conduct will tarnish the image of the school.

“The institution will be working together with law enforcement agencies to prevent crimes on campus and also protect law abiding students, staff and the entire Polytechnic community”.

Ibadan polytechnic suspends, expels students over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery

Source link