Ibadan polytechnic engages Amotekun to tackle cultism, other criminal activities
The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan has engaged the service of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun.
The service of Amotekun became necessary due to the recent security breaches in the institution.
The institution has in the last few weeks witnessed security breaches occasional by armed robbery, clashes among cult groups and other criminal activities.
Amotekun was established by governors of southwest region to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the region.
Our correspondent who visited the school campus in Ibadan on Thursday saw Amotekun personnel stationed at strategic locations within the campus, including gates to the institution.
Amotekun officials were seen mounting the Sewage gate of the institution and other strategic locations on the campus when our correspondent visited the institution.
Public Relations Officer of the institution, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole confirmed the development on Thursday.
He said that the development was taken to secure the institution.
“There is nothing that is happening.
“We are all securing ourselves.
“It is a normal thing,” he said.
Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, warns them against coming with their phones
First Lady, Aisha Buhari has invited all Presidential aspirants from various political parties for a Ramadan Iftar dinner with her.
The event holds at the State House Conference Centre at 06:30 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
In an invitation letter sighted by our correspondent, the invitees were instructed not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.
However, this directive will not apply to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governors and ministers who are expected to be at the meeting.
The spokesperson of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, who confirmed the meeting said there was nothing usual with the directive.
“There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having a meeting with either of the three occupants of the Presidency. I
“If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced when the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the first lady is having an event. Because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.
“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers?”
The first lady, who returned to the country from her base in Dubai on Saturday had on Tuesday night hosted wives of service chiefs and other top government functionaries to a Ramadan breaking of the fast at the State House, Abuja.
CBN office on fire in Benue (PHOTOS)
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Makurdi cash office, covering North Central States, is on fire.
The cause of the fire is not known but fire fighters were yet to arrive the building located in old GRA in Makurdi as of press time.
The CBN building in Makurdi is located close to Government House and opposite the United Bank of Africa UBA Makurdi branch.
SEE PHOTOS OF THE FIRE INCIDENT:
Buhari meets Service Chiefs, Ministers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the some Ministers and Heads of security establishments at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting, which started at 10am, is sequel to the recommendations by the Council of State over insecurity across the nation.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) attended the meeting.
The Ministers of Defence Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama were also at the meeting.
Also in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.
The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor was represented.
More details later….
