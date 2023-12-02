Ibadan Poly directs students to proceed on indefinite mid-semester break

The management of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo State, has directed all students of the institution to proceed on indefinite mid-semester break.

The institution also directed students living on campus to vacate all halls of residence in the institution immediately.

The polytechnic issued the directive in a statement signed by the Registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale.

Fawale in the statement urged parents and guardians to call their children and wards to return home during the mid-semester break.

The statement said, “The Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has directed all students of the institution to proceed on a mid-semester break.

“The institution directed all students to vacate their Halls of Residence immediately. Resumption of students will be announced later.”