Ibadan Poly bans students from bringing vehicles, power bikes into campus

Ibadan Poly Bans Students from Bringing Vehicles and Power Bikes into Campus

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has announced the prohibition of students’ vehicles and power bikes on campus.

According to a circular release from the Registrar, through the Deputy Registrar, Akantande F. B. (Mrs), the decision was reached at a meeting of Extended Management on Monday, 19th June, 2023.

Effective from 6.00 am on Wednesday, 21st June, 2023, no car or power-bike would be allowed entrance from any of the Institution’s gates. The circular further stated that any registered student found culpable of the above shall be charged to the Students’ Disciplinary Committee and would be sanctioned with one semester suspension, while unregistered students would be handed over to the Police.

In addition, any students’ vehicle or power-bike found on campus shall be impounded and would be released with a fine of Twenty Thousand Naira (N20,000) only. The management urged all students to adhere strictly to this decision.

Ibadan Poly Bans Students from Bringing Vehicles and Power Bikes into CampusNewsDay recalls that the school had in January banned the use of cross-bags by students on its campus.

