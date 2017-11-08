Ibadan new Obas tackle Olubadan‎ over installation of Shittu as Agbaakin Fiwagboye

The planned installation of Communications Minister‎, Barr. Adebayo Shittu by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji has reignited the ‘battle’ between the monarch and recently elevated Ibadan new Obas.

The new Obas, 9 of who are ‎members of the Olubadan-in-Council in Ibadan, will not attend the conferment of the traditional title on Shittu this Friday.

The nine members of the council, who have been crowned kings by Governor Abiola Ajimobi, said they were neither involved in the decision nor invited to attend the ceremony.

Shittu will be installed the Fiwajoye Agbaakin of Ibadan.

The new kings said the Olubadan did not inform them about the conferment, as prescribed by the laid down rules and regulations of the traditional council.

They added that it was not obligatory for them to attend.

Asked about the implication of their absence at the installation ceremony, the kings said it would mean the Olubadan is “acting alone”.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who is also the Balogun of Ibadan, said: “It is a mere honorific chieftaincy title. On the implication, it will only not be as interesting as it should be. As far as we are concerned, he (Olubadan) is acting alone because we are not invited to the ceremony. We don’t know anything about the installation ceremony and we won’t be there.”

The Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Olubadan, Mr Adeola Oloko, confirmed that the monarch will honour the minister with the title on Friday.

Asked if members of the council were invited, Oloko said: “They are free to come.”

The Olubadan and nine council members who have been crowned have been avoiding each other since the elevation of the latter.

They no longer sit at the first-class monarch’s palace for council meetings.

While the Olubadan rules from his palace with the support of the Osi Olubadan, former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, the nine new obas meet at Mapo Hall for their meetings.