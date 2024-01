The Grand Mufti of Ibadan, also known as Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulfatai Muhali Alaga is dead.

Alaga died in the early hours of Tuesday

A source close to the family disclosed that the the deceased has been on sick bed in the last few days.

The late Grand Mufti was born in 1944.

He would be buried at 4:00 pm today, Tuesday, Jan. 9.