Iba Gani Adams under pressure to participate in Yoruba Nation Lagos rally

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams is under intense pressure to participate in the July 3 Yoruba Nation Lagos rally.

The move follows Gani Adams’ silence over the proposed rally scheduled for the Ojota park.

Many supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitation were said to have been left in the cold and are not happy with Gani Adams continued silence over the matter.

It was gathered that before the July 3 date was arrived at, Chief Sunday Igboho was said to have contacted Gani Adams to choose a date for the Lagos rally.

It was, however, learnt that after weeks of contacting Gani Adams, he was not forthcoming in picking a date.

After waiting for weeks without hearing from Gani Adams, Igboho was said to have liased with leaders of some Yoruba groups in the state and the July 3 date was fixed.

It was gathered that Gani Adams was not keen in participating in the Lagos rally due to some personal reasons.

“I don’t think it is likely he would participate but I know he is under intense pressure,” said a source, who asked not to be named.

“There is pressure on him; there have been meetings, and there have been talks for him to participate fully in the rally.