Ian Wright sends warning to Arsenal despite crucial win vs Aston Villa

Ian Wright played down talk of Arsenal winning the Premier League title after beating Aston Villa 4-2 but feels they showed the ‘hearts of champions’.

The Gunners went 1-0 down and then 2-1 down in their match at Villa Park on Saturday but scored two goals in added time to secure a crucial victory.

It was a massive three points for Mikel Arteta’s team in the title race following their 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Following the match, Gunners legend Wright was asked on Premier League Productions if Arsenal showed signs of being champions in their win over Villa but fired a warning to his old club as he said: ‘I wouldn’t go as far as saying that.

‘We’ve seen what Manchester City are about and Manchester City are chasing hard.’

He added: ‘What we saw was the hearts of champions who did not give up in a time when they could not give up, because we needed the three points.

‘The pressure is back on Man City. We know they are capable of doing it. But we have done our job today.

‘It’s a massive, massive win. They needed to win this game. A draw, as good as the performance was, [with] the chances… it would have been a little demoralising.

‘If you create a lot of chances and don’t win, that’s what people will pin on you: ‘Oh, they can’t finish it off or see it out’.’

Fellow former Gunner Martin Keown also shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s win as he told BT Sport: ‘They just kept going.

‘They showed a lot of character today. A lot of personality. They’re sweet these victories when you come late, when you’re behind in games.

‘You start to think on the journey home, could this be our season.

‘I do think psychologically that’s a huge strike back for Arsenal after being on the floor a bit before today.

‘Man City now will look at that and know they’ve got to respond. And Arsenal will know they’ve still got that game in hand to come. Really good reply from Arsenal today.’