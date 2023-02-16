Ian Wright criticises Arsenal star Gabriel after costly mistake against Manchester City

Arsenal legend Ian Wright bemoaned the ‘naive’ and ‘inexperienced’ defending from Gabriel after the Gunners’ costly defeat against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side regained top spot from the Gunners with a 3-1 win at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Though Arsenal have a game in hand on City, the Gunners have taken just eight points out of the last 18.

City took the lead at the Emirates when Kevin de Bruyne pounced on a mistake by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Gunners responded well and found themselves on level terms at the break when Bukayo Saka scored from the penalty spot, after Ederson was adjudged to have brought down Eddie Nketiah.

But City regained the lead when Jack Grealish finished off a counter-attack following a loose pass from Gabriel.

Wright was critical of Gabriel (Picture: Premier League Productions)

The defender played a blind pass that Bernardo Silva pounced on and Arsenal flooded forward following Grealish’s goal, which allowed Erling Haaland to score an all-important third.

Gabriel was fortunate that VAR picked up an offside after he was penalised for taking Haaland down in the box and Wright says Arsenal eventually paid the price for his ‘naivety’.

And Wright feels Arsenal paid the price for the ‘inexperience’ shown by Gabriel.

‘We were very fortunate that he didn’t give away a penalty because he was offside but for me the pass [for Grealish goal] is into nowhere,’ Wright told Premier League Productions.

‘City are setting traps for him there and as soon as they win the ball, bang, they get the ball back and Haaland’s awareness for a striker was very good because he could have easily had a shot but he’s made sure that he passed it on so that they definitely get the goal and go in front.

‘For me it came down to a bit of naivety and inexperience but they are the youngest team in the league and you’re going to get those type of mistakes. For me Gabriel doesn’t know where it’s going. That’s going to be a problem and it was.’