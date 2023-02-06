“I wouldn’t keep quiet” Actress Sarah Martins slams May Edochie over her N500m lawsuit

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins is still quite restless over the lawsuit May Edochie filed on her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sarah shared a video of her Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze where she addressed the photoshopped image.

In the interview, the upcoming actress had tendered an apology to May for photoshopping her, her children with her husband, Yul Edochie ad his second wife and son.

She also noted how she apologised to May for any words she uttered against her that might seem offensive.

She wrote,

“Swipe to see the honest post made by a renowned lawyer not a fraudster posing as a lawyer!

In this video I clearly apologised to your ‘supposed queen’ if she found my photoshopped picture offensive even when she didn’t ask me for an apology!

At the end of the Live show, I wrapped it up with yet another another apology to the same “supposed queen” if I uttered any word against her knowingly or unknowingly!

You can see clearly, I wasn’t the one that made the utterances she claimed I made!

One Ms or Mrs Sandra James was the one that said all your “supposed queen”, claimed I said.

No! I won’t keep quiet especially when I am being insulted, harassed and bullied by her so called fans over what I didn’t do.

Today, I was physically harassed by her aggressive and uncultured fans and I won’t tolerate such behaviors against me again!

YOU WILL HEAR FROM MY LEGAL TEAM”.

May Edochie files lawsuit against actress, Sarah Martins

Over the weekend that May Edochie, had filed a lawsuit against Sarah Martins for defamation of character and public harassment.

During the festive period last year, Sarah Martins had put up a photoshopped family photo of Yul Edochie, his two wives and their kids.

Sarah had also made strong allegations against May in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze. She claimed that May failed in her duties to Yul as his wife, which made him find love in the arms of her friend, Judy Austin.

In a reaction to it, May Edochie has pressed charges against her for subjecting her to public harassment.

She stated that Sarah Martins had joined forces with Judy to intimate and harass her into filing for divorce from Yul, so she can be his legal wife.

The mother of four is seeking for a public apology, a retraction of statement and assurance that she won’t repeat the utterances.

Sharing the lawsuit on her Instagram page, May stated that she has realized that some persons are out to taint her reputation and change the narrative in order to suit their agenda. May Edochie reinterated that she had a peaceful, and joyful marriage with Yul before the unfortunate happened.