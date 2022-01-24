I would be bringing a lot to Nigerian Idol 7- IK Osakioduwa

After a thrilling ride at season six of Nigerian Idol, host and media personality, IK Osakioduwa has said he would be bringing more fun to the seventh season.

IK, who returns as a second-time host for the talent cum reality TV show, said he’s excited to be back for another season.

“I’m so excited to be back on the show because coming back for a new season means that I did well the previous season. I’ll be bringing a lot to the table this season and I can’t wait for the viewers to see what we have in store,” he said.

A representative of MultiChoice, the show’s organiser, hinted that IK has always given nothing short of savviness, excitement, and humour both on-air and on stage, hence, there’s no doubt that the Nigerian Idol season 7 is in good hands.

IK has spent over a decade as a broadcaster at Rhythm 93.7 and hosted several high-profile events across the continent including the Big Brother Africa show.

His versatile presenting skills cut across a variety of shows and events. He has been the only male host of the AMVCA since 2013.