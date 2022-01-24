ENTERTAINMENT
I would be bringing a lot to Nigerian Idol 7- IK Osakioduwa
After a thrilling ride at season six of Nigerian Idol, host and media personality, IK Osakioduwa has said he would be bringing more fun to the seventh season.
IK, who returns as a second-time host for the talent cum reality TV show, said he’s excited to be back for another season.
“I’m so excited to be back on the show because coming back for a new season means that I did well the previous season. I’ll be bringing a lot to the table this season and I can’t wait for the viewers to see what we have in store,” he said.
A representative of MultiChoice, the show’s organiser, hinted that IK has always given nothing short of savviness, excitement, and humour both on-air and on stage, hence, there’s no doubt that the Nigerian Idol season 7 is in good hands.
IK has spent over a decade as a broadcaster at Rhythm 93.7 and hosted several high-profile events across the continent including the Big Brother Africa show.
His versatile presenting skills cut across a variety of shows and events. He has been the only male host of the AMVCA since 2013.
Grammy Awards 2022 reschedule date announced for April after ceremony postponed
A rescheduled date for the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022 has now been announced, after it was previously revealed that the awards ceremony had been delayed.
The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS announced earlier this month that this year’s event would not go ahead as planned on January 31 because of Covid-19.
They said that given the “uncertainty” surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show this month would contain “too many risks” – though no new date was given.
The rescheduled date has however now officially been revealed as April 3, with CBS teasing on social media earlier today: “New date, new location, still Music’s Biggest Night.”
The ceremony will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS Television Network. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be master of ceremonies.
Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, has said: “We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show.”
“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity,” he added.
The health and safety of musicians, live audiences and those involved in the ceremony was noted as the “top priority” when the event was postponed earlier this month.
Nominees in various categories this year include ABBA, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber.
Kanye West and Taylor Swift are among those in the running for Album Of The Year, whilst Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves are in genre-specific categories.
Oscars 2022 will have a host for first time since 2018
This year’s Oscars ceremony will have a host after a three-year absence.
For the first time since 2018, the awards show will be led by a yet-to-be-named host. The telecast is set to air on March 27 on ABC.
The announcement was made on Tuesday January 11 by Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour. He provided no details. “It might be me,” he joked.
Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years. Viewership of other awards shows also has declined.
The Academy awards last had a host in 2018 in the shape of Jimmy Kimmel before the following year was plagued by controversy after resurfaced homophobic jokes and tweets caused Kevin Hart to stand down.
The 2019 telecast saw a rise in viewers, up from 26.6 million to 29.5 million but subsequent years have seen a consistent fall with 2021’s ceremony plummeting to an all-time low of 10.4 million.
After last year’s COVID-affected ceremony was held at Union Station, this year will see the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. The Girls Trip and Ride Along producer Will Packer has been named executive producer for the night.
Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.
Jazz and R&B musician, James Mtume dies at 76
James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76.
Lisa Lucas, the daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas,took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician.
“So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed,” Lucas wrote.
There is no cause of death at the time of reporting.
The American jazz musician appeared on 80 albums with a wide variety of other notable musicians, including Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins, Dizzy Gillespie, Roberta Flack, and Lonnie Liston Smith
Mtume was born James Heath Jr., the son of jazz saxophonist Jimmy Heath, in Philadelphia. He was raised by his mother Bertha Forman and pianist James “Hen Gates” Forman, who played in Charlie Parker’s band.
In 1978 Mtume formed his self-named “sophistifunk” R&B-jazz ensemble with Lucas and vocalist Tawatha Agee, releasing the albums “Kiss This World Goodbye” (1978), “In Search of the Rainbow Seekers” (1980), “Juicy Fruit” (1983), “You, Me and He” (1984, also the title of their second biggest single), and “Theater of the Mind” (1986).
After the band split in the late 1980s, Mtume maintained his profile in activist causes as well as music, working as a producer on such projects as Mary J. Blige‘s 1997 “Share My World” album, K-Ci and Jo-Jo’s “Love Always” and R. Kelly’s “Freak Tonight,” along with working as an on-air radio personality for New York City’s KISS 98.7 FM.
