I won’t resign over frequent jail breaks- Aregbesola

Minister of Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, has said he would not resign despite recurring incidents of jail breaks across the country in the past one year.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Aregbesola, whose ministry oversees the correctional centres, said the calls for his resignation were uncalled for and unnecessary.

“I still don’t see any need for that because it’s not for lack of preparedness that the attacks were successful. No.”

Aregbesola, however, assured that government would step up security around correctional centres in view of the jailbreaks in Owerri, Oyo, Kabba and Jos in the last few months.

There was jailbreaks in Imo, Kogi, Oyo and Jos and Jos in April, September, October and November respectively.

“As painful as those attacks were very painful, nobody will really want the end of justice to be so vulnerable.

“The custodial facilities are the final end of justice administration. So, morally, the state owes itself the responsibility of safe custody that must not be violated

“On that account alone, we must appreciate the enormity of any successful attack on custodial facilities and I so do.

“But I want us to put this thing in the context of our security situation. When our best does not suffice, it’s no longer a question of your inability to make preparation or failure for preparation or preparedness.

“It’s just that at that instance, you just couldn’t hold the defence and several factors are responsible.

“What I can assure Nigerians is this…Yes, as contextual as these attacks and the successes such criminals are having, we are upping our game and we will not allow, we will prevent any such opportunistic attack and even make it impossible. And that is what the state must do.

“We are working with all arms of government particularly the security to make our custodial facilities impregnable.

“We will not rest until that is achieved. That’s the assurance I want to give Nigerians.”