I won’t refund cost of flyovers to Rivers – Tinubu tells Wike

President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has said he will not refund the cost of the flyovers constructed on the federal government’s road by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu made the comments on Wednesday in Port Harcourt while commissioning the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Road Flyover in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Wike had during his speech appealed to the President-elect to refund to Rivers State the cost of the projects done on the federal government’s road when he is sworn-in as President on May 29.

The governor said a letter requesting for the refund “has already been prepared” for the incoming governor of the state, Siminialaye Fubara which he will sign on assumption of office, asking the President to approve the refund.

But responding to Wike’s demands, Tinubu said he owed the governor nothing, noting that the roads were being used by Rivers people.

He said, “the 12 flyovers and the demands you made for refund l, I owe you nothing, it’s your road.

“You can’t chuckle at me and make a demand. You are the one using the road. I commend your effort. You have to lobby me.”

Tinubu was in Rivers alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as well as the governors of Jigawa, Ebonyi, Kwara, Imo, amongst others. Some former governors of the APC were also in attendance.

The President-Elect thanked Wike for declaring Wednesday as a holiday in honour of his visit to the South-South state.