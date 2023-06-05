Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress has tackled Lagos State Government on the exorbitant tax levy of N18,640,092 she got from Lagos Internal Revenue Service on Monday with seven days ultimatum, adding that she is not ready to pay.

Sharing the pictures of the personal income tax signed on the letterhead of the LIRS on her verified Instagram handle, Ojo said she will not pay and is ready to be arrested because she doesn’t understand the methodology behind the frequent issuance of the tax levy.

In the currently-deleted post, she wrote, “Jidesanwoolu @lagosstategovt, please, how do you people come up with these outrageous personal income taxes you send on a daily basis?

“After paying different types of taxes for one’s businesses, house & all…. you still come up with all this huge amount and give me 7 days to pay up, lol.”

Ojo narrated how she went to the office of the LIRS to explain all she earns as a businesswoman which she did only for her to get the outrageous levy from the state government.

“Make i go theif ni? I ask again, “How do you people come up with such outrageous bills,” she queried.