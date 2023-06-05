“I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion.”

She further questioned what the government has done to improve her life, adding, “I have single-handedly raised my kids and so many others, plus myself without a single help from the government. Yet you feel so entitled to reap over 100 per cent from where you did not sow.”

“Nothing is working right in this country, but yet you feel the need to take from where you have not sown.”

Ojo added that the government is free to come arrest, jail her and also close down her business because she is not ready to pay the levy.

Recall that LIRS had requested the Yoruba actress to pay a total sum of N18,640,092.00 as personal income tax within seven days or face consequences of defaulting.

According to the Lagos government, Ojo has a tax liability of N7,376,000.00 for the year 2022 and an outstanding liability of N11,264,092 for the 2021 income year.