The new Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has vowed not to disappoint President Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo made the remark while thanking the President for assigning him to a ministry.

Tweeting, Keyamo wrote: “Thank you, Mr. President. On my honour, I promise not to disappoint.”

Keyamo was the Minister of Labour and Employment during the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

During his screening, there was uproar in the Senate, a situation that led to an executive session.

Senator Darlinghton Nwokocha (Labour Party) representing Abia Central Senatorial District had raised a point of Order.

Nwokocha told the senate how Keyamo blocked the House of Representatives Committee from carrying out its oversight function on the sum of N52 billion released to his Ministry.

Having explained this, he moved that the screening of Keyamo be stepped down in line with parliamentary rules.

However, Keyamo later apologized to the Senate.