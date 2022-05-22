I won’t allow anyone steal my votes this time – Adeleke

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has warned against any attempt to manipulate the poll.

Adeleke alleged that he was rigged out in the 2018 governorship election and told anyone planning to rig the poll not to play with the resolve of Osun people that were seeking change in government.

The ex-federal lawmaker, who said he had spoken with members of his party to eschew violence, added that he would not sit back and watch while people attempted to steal votes.

He said, “We have spoken with our members. We want peace. We are not out to fight anyone or cause trouble, but we will not stay idle or watch and appear helpless when people attempt to steal votes. We will stop them.

“Unlike what happened four years ago, I will not allow anyone steal my votes and that of the PDP. We all saw what happened four years ago, when angels of darkness colluded with some anti-democratic forces to upturn the desire of the good people of Osun State.

“We have warned them not to play with the resolve of the people of Osun State who are genuinely seeking and praying for the election day to come so that they can heave a sigh of relieve from their current unpalatable government.”

Asked about the rancour in the Osun PDP, Adeleke said, “It is a family affair. We are not fighting. We initially disagreed when we were seeking the party’s ticket. That has been settled by the delegates and the court has also stamped their decision. Everyone that contested wants the PDP to win the election. We will do so together and I am sure they are all working with us to achieve positive result.”

But while reacting to the PDP candidate’s claims, Media Adviser to the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun, Kola Olabisi, said Adeleke’s claim that the 2018 governorship election was rigged by the ruling APC was tantamount to rubbishing Supreme Court which had upheld the ruling party’s victory.

Olabisi said, “No discerning mind will take any outburst from the embattled Senator Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke with seriousness because of his unenviable past records.

“One can understand why it is pretty impossible and difficult for him to comprehend the fact that once the Supreme Court of Nigeria has made a verdict on an issue, it is settled once and for all. Jackson won’t know this because of his limited education or absolute lack of same.

“Referring to the 2018 Osun State governorship election by any entity as being rigged by Governor Oyetola is tantamount to rubbishing the highest court in the land with impunity. If Ademola is insisting that he won the 2018 governorship election, why has he not been the four-year tenant of the Bola Ige House? Ademola Adeleke is only ranting. He should be ignored.”