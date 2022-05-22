POLITICS
I won’t allow anyone steal my votes this time – Adeleke
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has warned against any attempt to manipulate the poll.
Adeleke alleged that he was rigged out in the 2018 governorship election and told anyone planning to rig the poll not to play with the resolve of Osun people that were seeking change in government.
The ex-federal lawmaker, who said he had spoken with members of his party to eschew violence, added that he would not sit back and watch while people attempted to steal votes.
He said, “We have spoken with our members. We want peace. We are not out to fight anyone or cause trouble, but we will not stay idle or watch and appear helpless when people attempt to steal votes. We will stop them.
“Unlike what happened four years ago, I will not allow anyone steal my votes and that of the PDP. We all saw what happened four years ago, when angels of darkness colluded with some anti-democratic forces to upturn the desire of the good people of Osun State.
“We have warned them not to play with the resolve of the people of Osun State who are genuinely seeking and praying for the election day to come so that they can heave a sigh of relieve from their current unpalatable government.”
Asked about the rancour in the Osun PDP, Adeleke said, “It is a family affair. We are not fighting. We initially disagreed when we were seeking the party’s ticket. That has been settled by the delegates and the court has also stamped their decision. Everyone that contested wants the PDP to win the election. We will do so together and I am sure they are all working with us to achieve positive result.”
But while reacting to the PDP candidate’s claims, Media Adviser to the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun, Kola Olabisi, said Adeleke’s claim that the 2018 governorship election was rigged by the ruling APC was tantamount to rubbishing Supreme Court which had upheld the ruling party’s victory.
Olabisi said, “No discerning mind will take any outburst from the embattled Senator Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke with seriousness because of his unenviable past records.
“One can understand why it is pretty impossible and difficult for him to comprehend the fact that once the Supreme Court of Nigeria has made a verdict on an issue, it is settled once and for all. Jackson won’t know this because of his limited education or absolute lack of same.
“Referring to the 2018 Osun State governorship election by any entity as being rigged by Governor Oyetola is tantamount to rubbishing the highest court in the land with impunity. If Ademola is insisting that he won the 2018 governorship election, why has he not been the four-year tenant of the Bola Ige House? Ademola Adeleke is only ranting. He should be ignored.”
Confusion as APC clears Attorney-General, Malami for election, despite withdrawing from governorship race
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has been cleared by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress to contest the 2023 Kebbi governorship election.
This is despite Malami’s withdrawal from the governorship race last week Friday.
Malami, who declared interest to contest in the Kebbi governorship race last month, pulled out of the race for fear that he might not get the ticket.
Fearing that he might not get the ticket under the current circumstances, Malami was said to have changed his plan and pulled out of the governorship race.
However, a document seen by Peoples Gazette conveyed Malami’s clearance to run, stirring controversy in the political sphere since the AGF had already withdrawn his governorship ambition, in order to retain his ministerial appointment.
President Muhammadu Buhari had last week issued a directive ordering all political appointees to resign before contesting in the forthcoming general elections.
It is unclear if Malami had turned in his resignation to pursue his political quest in compliance with Buhari’s directive or if he was waiting for the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the contentious section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.
A series of political appointees have sparked public outrage after they went against political norms to seek elective positions without resigning.
Also, there has been a cold political war between the incumbent governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, and the political arrowhead of Kebbi, Senator Adamu Aliero, over who succeeds the former.
While Bagudu, who chairs the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), is rooting for Malami as his successor, Aliero, a two-term governor of the state, has Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi as his preferred candidate for the APC governorship ticket.
PHOTOS: Ganduje removes Kwankwaso red cap from supporter’s head, replaces it with Tinubu’s cap
Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday taunted his predecessor in office, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
The governor removed Kwankwaso red cap from one of the former governor’s strong supporter who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The red cap is a symbol of Kwankwaso’s political movement, Kwankwasiyya Movement.
Yusuf Ibrahim Sharada , an aspirant for House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, who just decamped to APC had visited Ganduje at Government House, Kano.
While receiving Sharada , Ganduje removed his red cap and held it with his mouth before replacing it with a cap with an insignia popularised by Bola Tinubu.
Ganduje is a strong advocate of the presidential ambition of Tinubu.
The Ganduje and Kwankwaso parted ways, politically, in 2015, following alleged insistence of Kwankwaso to control the government of Ganduje.
Abba Kabir Yusuf emerges NNPP governorship candidate in Kano
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has adopted Abba Kabir Yusuf alias ‘Abba gida-gida’ as its consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.
It was gathered from multiple sources in the party that ‘Abba gida-gida’ and Aminu Abdussalam, his running mate in the 2019 election, will fly the NNPP banner in the election.
They became a household name with the popular political song; ‘Abba gida-gida’ when they contested and lost the 2019 election to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje after the initial election was declared inconclusive.
The senatorial ticket for Kano Central has been given to former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who officially joined the party earlier in the day.
Others considered for senatorial tickets are former Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Abdullahi Baffa for Kano North and former presidential adviser on National Assembly matters, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila will contest for the Kano South senatorial district.
A copy of the approved candidates for each elective position, sighted by Daily Trust, also listed all the aspirants adopted as consensus candidates for 36 out of the 40 state house of assembly constituencies.
