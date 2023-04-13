‘I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration – Ex-Lagos deputy gov

A former deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu has vowed to renounce her Nigerian citizenship following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the President-elect was ongoing.

Ojikutu, who disclosed this while addressing the press at her Lagos residence said it would be completed before May 29.

She said, “Before the results of the presidential elections were declared, I came out to say that if Bola Tinubu won the election, I would renounce my citizenship in Nigeria and I have my reasons.

“When he won, people called me and said he would not do anything bad. But I am endangered by the current situation. I have been ostracised and humiliated in places where I should be honoured because of his not being at peace with me.

“I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President. I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom. I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life.

“I don’t know where I am going but I have already given it to the lawyers to please see where I can get the citizenship. I am working on it seriously before May 29.”

Ojikutu said all efforts to resolve the differences she had with Tinubu since she was made a Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission had been unsuccessful.

While lamenting over the state of the nation, she said she was no longer proud to be a former public office holder.

She said, “The National Assembly system is too expensive for Nigeria. The natural resources of this nation are enough for every man if it is well managed. I am ashamed to call myself a public officer because I cannot see all my sacrifices. And some people will boast of their political status as excellency. Excellency over a nation like this?

“People who have served this nation faithfully are unhappy at the turn up of events. There are so many people on the streets who are hungry and everything that was supposed to be put in place has not been put in place.”

She said those who were not satisfied about the outcome of the elections had every right to challenge the process in court.

She also frowned at the situation whereby those challenging the electioneering process were being threatened with treason, adding that it would make the situation messier.

Ojikutu, who expressed confidence in the judiciary called for transparency in handling the cases at the election tribunal.