POLITICS
I will come after Obi-dients if they come after me, says Oshiomole
The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign organisation, Adams Oshiomole said he will come after supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party should they come after him.
Oshiomole made this assertion while speaking in an interview on The Morning Show of Arise News on Wednesday.
The former APC national chairman had argued that most of the presidential candidates, who had spoken have not sufficiently, in most cases, addressed how they are going to address the issues that Nigeria is confronted with as a nation.
Oshiomole singled Obi out, saying the Labour Party candidate got away with several intriguing questions put across to him.
He said, “Obi was asked how, and he said, “It’s a secret.”
When told that supporters of Obi will come after him if he criticises their candidate, Oshiomole swiftly replied, “I will come after them.”
He noted that there is no particular benefit in rushing out what you want to do, saying, “Those who have rushed out what they want to how much have they done expatiating on how they are going to do it.”
Oshiomole said he did not have the benefit of the current smartphones during his time as non-state actor, when he interrogated and fought with power on the side of the people.
Oshiomole said time will tell if the Obi-dients were really obedient in the political process of Nigeria
POLITICS
PDP Crisis: Wike lists conditions for ceasefire
The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will on Wednesday meet with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
The BoT’s Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement on Monday, said the meeting was to resolve the crisis rocking the party over the nomination of Okowa as its vice presidential candidate.
Jibrin said the BoT was worried that the emergence of Atiku and Okowa as the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates was unnecessarily causing confusion among some PDP members.
He said, “The BoT is meeting on Wednesday, August 3, to address properly the issue by coming up with a strong committee to reconcile all aggrieved members, including Governor Wike.
“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with Atiku, Okowa and Wike to finally resolve the matter to make PDP stronger and very united and enable Atiku and Okowa win the election hands down.”
Wike had on Sunday met with PDP governors and other stakeholders who coordinated his campaign for the presidential ticket.
During the meeting, it was gathered that the Wike PDP camp demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as part of the conditions to work for Atiku.
Sources familiar with the meeting said the Rivers governor’s men were also demanding a written agreement from the presidential candidate on what would be accruing to them should the party win the 2023 elections.
Members of the camp had complained that the PDP had been hijacked by the North, saying the region produced its chairman, presidential candidate and BoT chairman.
A source said, “What they are saying is that Ayu has been compromised, he refused to be impartial, he worked solely for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar. That is why some people are saying he should step down for equity.
“The problem is that they are not sure that if Atiku wins, Ayu will agree to step down. So the Wike camp is said to be asking for a written agreement that Ayu will go and what they stand to benefit if the party wins the presidential election.”
POLITICS
Northwest, Southwest lead in voter registration as INEC registers 96.2 million
The total number of registered voters in Nigeria may have risen from 84 million to 96.2 million.
This is according to the latest voter statistics released by the Independent National Electoral Commission which states that 12.2 million voters registered in the Continuous voter registration that ended on Sunday.
According to INEC, the North-West geopolitical zone, which comprises the seven states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Jigawa, with a total of 22.67 million registered voters, has the highest number of registered voters.
As of the 2019 elections, the North-West had 20.15 million voters. However, the latest report released by INEC showed that 2.5 million new voters registered during the recently concluded continuous voter registration , bringing the total number of registered voters in the zone to 22.67 million. The South-West, which earlier had 16.29 million registered voters, now has 18.3 million, having added 2, 039, 982 new registered voters. The zone comprises Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo.
In third position is the South-South which comprises Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta states. The number of registered voters in the zone has risen from 12.8 million to 15.2 million.
The North-Central which is made up of Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Kwara and Plateau, now has 14.1 million voters while the North-East which is made up of Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe, added 1.5 million new voters to reach 12.8 million registered voters.
The South-East, which is the smallest geopolitical zone, and consists of five states – Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Anambra and Imo – now has 11.49 million voters while the number of registered voters in the Federal Capital Territory has increased from 1.3 million to 1.5 million.
Lagos maintained its position as the state with the highest number of registered voters, increasing its figure from 6.5 million to 7.1 million. Kano State also maintained its second position, adding 569, 103 new voters to increase its number to 6.02 million.
Kaduna State now has 4.4 million registered voters while Rivers State has now overtaken Katsina as the fourth largest state in terms of voters. While Rivers now has 3.68 million voters, Katsina has 3.57 million.
Some other states with a sizeable number of registered voters are Delta (3.3 million) and Oyo (3.3 million) Also, Ekiti retained its position as the state with the lowest number of registered voters despite rising from 909, 967 registered voters to 1, 034, 911.
A breakdown of INEC’s report also showed that about 71 per cent of the newly registered voters are youths. Of the 12.2 million newly registered voters, about 8.7 million are between the ages of 18 and 34 while about 2.4 million are between ages 35 and 49. Those between ages 50 and 69 are about 856, 017 while about 127, 541 are over 70.
The statistics also showed that more women registered during the latest CVR than men. While 6,224,866 are women, 6,074,078 are men.
Speaking at the post-election training audit for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun in Abuja on Monday, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, said youths and women constituted the majority of voters.
A political analyst, Dr Busari Dauda, said the new composition of registered voters could determine the winner of the presidential election.
He also said this was a signpost that youths were ready to stop recycling old leaders.
Dauda said, “It is not strange. I think we have people who have matured to 18 years and are ready to exercise their franchise. It portends a positive outcome for the country. It is also a signal that in the subsequent general elections, they would decide who they want as leaders in the country as well take over the affairs of the country at the national level and the recycling will stop and someone much younger will one day become the president.
Also in a chat with one of our correspondents, analyst Dare Atoye-Ariyo, who is also the Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, said the recently concluded Osun State election which led to defeat of an incumbent governor, is evidence that youths are now transforming their online enthusiasm to votes.
“And that’s exactly what we saw in the Osun State governorship elections, ahead of the 2023 elections, there is a possibility that a good number of the new people who have registered this time around are going to vote,” he said.
Atoye-Ariyo added that the fact that the newly registered voters were mostly youths signaled a reawakening.
POLITICS
Magnus Abe emerges SDP governorship candidate in Rivers
Former Rivers South East senator, Magnus Abe, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State.
Senator Abe emerged on Saturday after a fresh governorship primaries was conducted in Port Harcourt.
The fresh primaries followed the withdrawal of the former SDP candidate Maurice Pronem from the race.
Abe pulled 30 delegate votes to emerge unopposed in the contest.
The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The latest development comes barely 24 hours after senator Abe officially announced his membership of the SDP.
Latest News
- Beyoncé removes Kelis’ sample from ‘Renaissance’ song ‘Energy’
- I will come after Obi-dients if they come after me, says Oshiomole
- Excited Nancy Isime announces first Bollywood role
- Kendall Jenner cozies up to Devin Booker in vacation picture
- Pay me $260K or go to prison: Rudy Giuliani sued by ex-wife
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Actor Jigan Baba Oja caught dancing on Naira notes (Video)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Victor Osimhen gets new role in Napoli
-
CELEBRITIES22 hours ago
Taylor Swift seen hiding behind umbrella as she gets off private jet
-
NEWS22 hours ago
I’m ‘sweating’ over high cost of diesel – Obasanjo laments
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Northwest, Southwest lead in voter registration as INEC registers 96.2 million
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Traffic Infraction: Court fines Arise, TV anchor, Rufai Oseni ₦70,000
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG denies increasing fuel price, blames oil marketers