It is the one-year remembrance of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, and his beautiful wife, Ozy is remembering him.

Taking to her Instagram page to make a lifetime promise to him, she vowed to keep celebrating and cherishing the memories they made together.

She noted how it’s been a year without him, though she has been doing better and God’s grace has been working for her she still misses him.

Ozy, while revealing the things she misses most about him, stated that she celebrates him today and always, and celebrates the gift he was to her and the world.

” Sammie!!! Dim oma!!!! hmmmmm. It’s been a whole year without you here, my love, I’m doing better, family and friends have been amazing too, and His grace is working for me.

I will always celebrate and cherish the memories we made together.

I celebrate you today and always, I celebrate the gift that you were to me, the world, and the body of Christ

Keep resting, my King!,

Dim oma!, the Legend!, the Maestro!!!

I love you, Dim Oma. It is well with my soul…”.

“I miss you, I miss us…

Your jokes, our dance, your surprises, your singing especially the very early morning one, your laughter, your companion, your hugs, your very long prayers lol,mmmmm, His grace is sufficient for me…

I celebrate you today and always”.