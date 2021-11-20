I watched my brother die, Aliko Dangote tells Tinubu

Aliko Dangote on Friday disclosed how his younger brother, Sani, died. Aliko Dangote, the richest African, who said he watched helplessly as his brother died, advised that his brother’s death should be a great lesson to the living.

He added that doctors had informed them that Sani was going to die. “We watched as the life-supporting machine was going down, ticking out the time,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.

Emotions were high as he narrated to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, how Sani died in a hospital in the United States of America (USA) on Sunday.

“It was not about money, neither what technology could offer. Sani, like every human, was mortal and so it was his exit time from the planet earth,” Aliko Dangote said as he told Tinubu that Sani inhaled his last oxygen before him, his mother and other members of his family, while on a life-supporting machine.

“We have always known that when there is life there is death. We as Muslims do not know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.

“That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth. “Your Excellency, (referring to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje), you are our host because you are our governor and we really thank you for taking almost the whole week struggling with the crowds. It’s not easy. “I thank you all for your prayers and support. This will actually help us to reduce the pain we are going through. It is a very tough time for us, it has been a very trying moment especially for me. My late brother and I had a strong bond together.

“Having a brother like this (Sani), once you lose him it is really very painful. Because he died in front of me, our mother and all his children.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working. It was very tormenting,” Aliko Dangote said.

Tinubu, in his condolences urged Dangote to take solace in the Lord and be strong.

Tinubu said: “We are here not just to commiserate with you. We are here to mourn our dear brother together. Sani is not yours alone, he was a Lagosian, a great Nigerian and a friend and brother to all of us here.