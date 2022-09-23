“I was so broke and hopeless that I had to steal food” Singer Tems opens up on her struggles

Fast-rising singer Temilade Openinyi popularly known as Tens has opened up on her past struggles.

The “Try me” crooner had an emotional interview with British GQ where she opened up on dealing with abject poverty.

The 27-years-old said she used to steal food just to survive.

According to her, during her broke days, she used to either steal food or go to her aunt’s house to get food.

Tems added that she didn’t have any self-esteem and never thought she was pretty nor had a good voice.

There were times when I was not just broke; I was broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home.

I just felt like, what is the point of me existing right now? You have to remember those times. Because that person does not exist anymore.

I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even even think of my voice as anything. I just thought. There are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever”.