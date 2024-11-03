



Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch left actor and stunt performer Johnny Knoxville requiring stitches following a department store brawl. After an incredible weight-loss journey, cult hero mixed martial artist Butterbean has made a remarkable recovery from the brink of death and is now considering a comeback to the sport in which he gained fame during the 1990s with his powerful punches. The Georgia-born fighter – who boasts a professional record of 77-10-4, with 58 of his victories achieved by knockout – has lost nearly 16 stone due to a radical diet change and beneficial yoga programme. He even challenged YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his opponent on November 16, Mike Tyson. Despite tipping the scales at 290 pounds, turning 58 this summer and confessing that he was on his deathbed three years ago, the American would likely still deliver a powerful punch, particularly if his staged yet painful skit with Knoxville is anything to go by.

Shot for the 2002 film ‘Jackass: The Movie,’ featuring Knoxville and his thrill-seeking colleagues, Butterbean was matched against his co-star in the middle of a shop floor, both dressed in boxing gear, reports the Mirror. Knoxville, who had no prior experience in the ring, was set to ‘fight’ his opponent in a segment that promised to be entertaining – and the duo certainly delivered. As a ring girl circled and the bell announced the commencement of ‘Round One,’ a storm of un-pulled punches – and a knockdown – from the cult hero accomplished what he had been brought in to do. Knoxville was floored, knocked unconscious and promptly attended to by a medical expert.

“I love boxing and I love knockouts, so the Butterbean fight was right up my alley,” Knoxville revealed in an interview with GQ. “I remember when he showed up that morning, I said, ‘Butterbean, I need you to go full speed today.’ He goes, ‘Johnny, I can’t do that.’ I said, ‘Butterbean, I need you to go full speed.’ He goes, ‘You don’t gotta beg me.’ “Maybe I shouldn’t have said that! But he went full speed. All day long he was so fun and jovial, and then soon as he put on the boxing gloves I said something to him like, ‘Hey, Butterbean, da, da, da.’ And he looked at me like he didn’t recognise me. “And then my knees started shaking. In the footage you can see me snoring but my doctor told me, ‘That’s you just trying to swallow your tongue.'” Following a hospital visit and stitches, the two would reconcile with a hug, and this episode that became a part of Jackass history underscores the lethal power of a man who declared in 2023 that he would “destroy” potential opponent Paul.





