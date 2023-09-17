Following the circumstances surrounding singer Mohbad’s death, the former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Badmus Opetodolapo, has recounted the heavy criticisms she received after speaking up against Nigerian musician, Naira Marley.

Recall that the police officer, who was known for her active presence on social media, had in 2019 on her page condemned Naira Marley’s lifestyle and his post concerning women’s bodies.

In 2019, Naira Marley had in a tweet said “Having a big booty is better than having a master degree.”

In response, the then Lagos Police PRO wrote: “So having a big body part is now better than having Educational or vocational qualifications? I still can’t get over this! we need to restore sanity to our system and stop tolerating public nuisance. Its mediocracy for anyone to applaud an obviously delinquent and unproductive dead duck hiding under the guise of making music, obnoxious music for that matter.

“My advice to younger ones: let no one confuse you that having a good body part is great but to have educational or vocational qualifications is more important! In fact it’s non-negotiable! Your body part cannot give you sustainable existence only good educational or vocational qualifications will do. Be guided! #saynotoharddrugs #harddrugdestroys.”

Firing back at her, Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Music that formerly signed Mohbad, wrote: “This instagram police want to have sex with me but she is really ugly.”

Mohbad, who had sometime called out Naira Marley for threat to life, died on Tuesday in a controversial manner.

After Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry came under heavy fire after a series of documents and videos of the duo subjecting the late singer to relentless bully for leaving Marlians Record surfaced on the internet.

Reacting to the controversies on her official Instagram page, the former Lagos PRO, Opetodolapo disclosed that when she spoke up against Naira Marley in 2019, she was criticized.

“So much tags on me, I plead I’m left out of tagging, relevant authorities are on this matter.

“When I singlehandedly spoke up against this character and imminent danger it portrays, I was bashed both inside and out, a danger not curtailed will become hydraheaded, my heart is with the departed and everything that represents him,” she wrote.