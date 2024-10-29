



Frank Bruno has identified three boxers who packed a more powerful punch than Mike Tyson. ‘Iron’ Mike is widely recognised as one of the most formidable heavyweights in boxing history, boasting an impressive record of 50-6-2 (two no contests) with 44 knockouts against opponents such as Buster Mathis Jr, Michael Spinks, Larry Holmes, and even Bruno himself. The two pugilists first squared off in February 1989, with Tyson successfully defending his WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles via a fifth-round TKO. Bruno appeared weary and was pinned against the ropes as Tyson unleashed powerful combinations, eventually landing a clean right uppercut and left hook before referee Richard Steele intervened to end the fight. Their second encounter occurred seven years later in March 1996, with Tyson having lost all his titles to Buster Douglas and Bruno then holding the WBC belt. Despite the switch in roles regarding champion and challenger, the result was strikingly similar – Tyson bombarded Bruno with a barrage of swift hooks and uppercuts before the match was called off in the third round.

Although Bruno never managed to triumph over Tyson in his distinguished career, he has since disclosed that there are three fighters who hit even harder than him. According to The Sun, Bruno explained: “I’ve got to go for Jumbo Cummings, [James] Bonecrusher Smith and Tim Witherspoon. All of them had different punches, all had different ways, when they hit you it hurt.” He also acknowledged Tyson’s formidable power but noted a difference (via the Mirror): “Tyson’s quick and he’s powerful, he hits like a whip, but it’s a different variety. Tim Witherspoon, he wore you down, Bonecrusher Smith, he was a different cup of tea. “Lennox Lewis was a different cup of tea, everyone’s got their style and how they can punch, different skills.” Bruno, with an impressive career tally of 40 wins and 5 losses, suffered his first defeat at the hands of Smith in 1984, succumbing to a 10th-round knockout after a devastating combination of a right hand and a left-hook sent him tumbling to the mat.

His second defeat came two years later against Witherspoon, who secured an 11th round TKO victory over Bruno with a barrage of punishing overhand rights that left the British heavyweight crumpled in the corner. Despite these setbacks, Bruno did manage to triumph over Cummings with a seventh-round TKO in October 1983, despite acknowledging the American’s sheer punching power. Tyson is gearing up to step back into the ring for the first time in four years, following his 2020 exhibition draw with Roy Jones Jr. The ex-heavyweight champion is set to face off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, aiming to be the first to stop the ‘Problem Child’ in a match. Paul has built an impressive 10-1 record since turning professional four years ago, defeating former UFC stars such as Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Mike Perry. His sole defeat was handed to him by Tommy Fury via a split-decision last February.





