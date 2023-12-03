



A former fighter who was tipped to become the next Mike Tyson instead served 20 years in jail after a series of personal issues sent his troubled life spiralling out of control. Ike Ibeabuchi retired in 1999 with an undefeated 20-0 record but that is only half the story of the man they nicknamed ‘The President’.

The Nigerian became the most talked about fighter in his division when he extended his record to 17 straight wins in June 1997 against David Tua in an epic contest for the WBC International Heavyweight title. Tua had come into the fight with a 27-0 record of his own but after the congregation witnessed the most punches ever thrown in a heavyweight contest (1,730), it was Ibeabuchi who returned a unanimous verdict, elevating him to world title contender. But shortly after that landmark victory, the prospective champion’s serious mental health problems caught up with him. After kidnapping his estranged girlfriend’s 15-year-old son, he drove his car head-first into a tree with the boy in the passenger seat. The youngster suffered life-altering injuries and Ibeabuchi was sentenced to 120 days in jail for false imprisonment and forced to cough up £400,000 in a civil settlement.

After serving his time, he returned to the ring and once again displayed his natural boxing talent with a demolition of future world champion Chris Byrd. Now with a 20-0 record to his name, the African fighter’s past came back to haunt him when he was arrested after being accused of sexual assault. A 21-year-old Las Vegas dancer told police that he had tried to rape her in a closet in his hotel room when she asked for payment up front. When he was arrested a previous sexual assault case was reopened against him and despite medics initially deeming him not fit to face trial on the grounds he was bipolar, he was eventually handed multiple jail sentences. Ibeabuchi’s devastated mother claimed that her son had been the victim of a complex conspiracy. She claimed that their home had been broken into, women had been bribed, food and drink had been spiked and phones had been tapped. She also claimed that he had been denied legal representation.

Ibeabuchi was eventually released in 2014 but was then detained in Arizona for a further 18 months, during which time his mother passed away. After being placed on a lifetime parole, the 42-year-old’s planned boxing return came off the rails when he was rearrested for breaking the terms of his probation and was sent back to prison in Arizona. Now 50, boxing fans never got to see if Ike Ibeabuchi would have gone on to become heavyweight world champion. In the end, the only person who could defeat him was himself.





