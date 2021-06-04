NEWS
I was a baby mama for four years before I got married – Singer Omawumi
Singer Omawumi says she was a baby mama, by choice, for four years before her husband, Tosin Yussuf, decided he was going to marry her.
According to her, she made the decision to stay away from marriage after the birth of their daughter until she is certain they were both ready for marriage.
The songstress disclosed this when she appeared on TVC on Thursday, June 3, while discussing about if it is morally right for a woman to decide to just have kids without being married.
”I did it. I was a babymama for four years before Papa Kamila decided to marry me. I don’t know why. I was a babymama for four years and I decided and said I don’t want to marry until we are good and ready.”she said
Omawumi added that nobody has the right to question a woman’s decision.
FG suspends Twitter operations in Nigeria indefinitely
The Federal Government has suspended micro-blogging platform, Twitter operations in Nigeria indefinitely.
This follows the government’s suspicion of Twitter’s role in Nigeria.
Twitter on Tuesday deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari and suspended his account for 12 hours.
Father Mbaka releases fresh prophecies
he Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has released new prophecies for the month of June via his social media page.
Mbaka released the new prophecies for June on his Facebook page: “Rev.Father Ejike Mbaka Adoration ministry Prayer Line Songs and Praises“.
The cleric said in his June prophecies that in “this month of June”, those that believe in the prophecy “will encounter many trials but shall be victorious.”
Father Mbaka continued in his prophecy that this month of June 2021, “your enemies will fall into that pit they dig for you.”
The controversial Catholic priest prayed for “divine protection and upliftment” adding that they shall ‘receive turn around blessings in Jesus’ name.”
He said: “In this month of June, you will encounter many trials but you shall be victorious in Jesus mighty name, amen. Your enemies will fall into that pit they dig for you in jesus mighty name. Receive turn around blessings in Jesus name amen. I pray for divine protection and upliftment in Jesus mighty name, so amen…”
Baba confirmed as IGP
The Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting, said Baba was unanimously confirmed.
Buhari had in April, asked Alkali to take over the office of the IGP with immediate effect, in acting capacity.
Until his appointment, Alkali was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.
He is however up for retirement in March 2023 based on enlistment and age.
Alkali was born on March 1, 1963 (currently 58 years old), in Geidam, Yobe state and was enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on March 15, 1988.
A check on the new police law signed by President Buhari in September 2020 mandated that only an officer with at least four more service years’ grace could be appointed as IG.
“The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years,” Section 7 (Part 6) of Act read.
