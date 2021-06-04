I was a baby mama for four years before I got married – Singer Omawumi

Singer Omawumi says she was a baby mama, by choice, for four years before her husband, Tosin Yussuf, decided he was going to marry her.

According to her, she made the decision to stay away from marriage after the birth of their daughter until she is certain they were both ready for marriage.

The songstress disclosed this when she appeared on TVC on Thursday, June 3, while discussing about if it is morally right for a woman to decide to just have kids without being married.

”I did it. I was a babymama for four years before Papa Kamila decided to marry me. I don’t know why. I was a babymama for four years and I decided and said I don’t want to marry until we are good and ready.”she said

Omawumi added that nobody has the right to question a woman’s decision.