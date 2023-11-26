Mohbad’s father had revealed that the only reason he has been desperately asking for a DNA for his grandson is only because he wants to secure his “grandson” Liam’s future.

This, he says in response to netizens who have been asking him about his obsession with Mohbad’s wife Omawunmi carrying out a DNA test.

Recall that a few days ago, Iyabo Ojo had revealed that she had spoken to omawunmi, Mohbad’s wife and had asked about doing a DNA test and she had revealed that she had no issues with it as long as the people asking for it where were willing to pay for us. She reveals that she had no money and is still still trying to take care of her son.

Also last week, Mohbad’s father’s sister had slammed Mohbad’s mother for being an absentee mother. She had revealed that she had abandoned Mohbad when he was just 8 and had run off with another man.

Also recall that very dark man amidst ETA was one is the make our role who agitated that a DNA test be done. He had revealed his opinions stating that omawumi Mohbad’s wife could potential air be a suspect in his death.

Mohbad died in September 12th and while his death had been marked by so many controversies, justice is yet to prevail. The autopsy result is yet to be out which will give the police parole an inkling on what led to his death and the main perpetrators behind it.