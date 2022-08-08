“I want to have sex with Tinubu” – Nigerian woman cries out (VIDEO)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of school candidates, who sat the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, said the results were released 45 days after the last paper.

The examination held from May 16 to June 23, 2022.

If you are one of the candidates that participated in the examination, checking the result is very simple.

Remember the smart identity card used during the exams? Well, the result checker pin and serial number contained on it are all that is needed.

How to Check WAEC results with SMS

1. Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

2. Send to 32327

3. You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

Please note, only MTN, Glo & Airtel Subscribers can actually check their WAEC Result using this SMS method.

Note: If you did not receive your WAEC result via SMS, kindly repeat this step again.

SMS Charges will be applied when checking your WASSCE result using text message.

You will need to have purchased the WAEC Direct Scratch card in order to check your result via text message. The scratch card pin is what is needed in the PIN section of the SMS you will send to 32327.

How to Check via the Website

To check your WAEC Result, visit www.waecdirect.org and login. Please note: you may need WAEC scratch card to check. Follow the procedures below to check your WAEC result 2022.

1. Login WAEC Result Checker Website www.waecdirect.org.

2. Enter your Examination Number

3. Select Examination Type e.g May/June

4. Select Exams Year e.g 2022

5. Click on Check Result.

How to Check Via Serial Number

1. Firstly, ensure your mobile phone is internet enabled.

2. Then you visit www.waecdirect.org

3. Enter your 10-digit Examination number,

4. Enter Serial Number

5. Enter Examination year and

6. Click on Check my WAEC Result.