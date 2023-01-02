I want someone ‘who treats women well’

Christine Brown has her eye on the prize.

More than a year after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown, the “Sister Wives” star revealed the type of man she is looking for.

“Just someone who treats women well,” she said while raising an eyebrow during Sunday’s episode of “Sister Wives: One on One.”

While Christine did not elaborate further on what she wants in a partner, she did reveal who her celebrity crush was — and her answer may surprise you.

“Shemar Moore,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “Definitely, I’m blushing.”

“That man’s beautiful. Hmm,” she added, as Krishnan quipped, “You’re not throwing him out of your bed.”

Last November, Christine announced that she was leaving her polygamist family with Kody, 53, ending their 25-year “spiritual union.”

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody said Christine’s decision to leave came with a “great deal of sadness,” however, the father of 18 said he and her would “remain committed parents” to their six children

During the Dec. 18 episode of “Sister Wives: One on One,” Christine revealed that hearing Kody admit that he was no longer attracted to her led to their breakup.

“It was terrible to hear. And it’s super embarrassing,” she said, confessing that the feelings were mutual.

“It was almost a relief. I’m not going to keep fighting for this, and I’m not going to keep trying and I’m not going to keep doing this if you’re not attracted to me. So, everything that I’ve done for you, for the family, means nothing,” the TLC star added.

Now, Kody is down to only one wife, as Meri, 51, and Janelle, 53, both announced this year that they were ending their polygamist relationship with him as well.

“Sister Wives” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.