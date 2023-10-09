Mercy Eke in a recent interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she had used Whitemoney to get votes.

Mercy Eke’s journey on Big Brother seems to be one that was built on making strategic alliances while also providing viewers with a glimpse of top entertainment. Mercy Eke’s most controversial actions while in the house involved kisses and one defined emotional attachments.

When asked about her kiss with Kiddwaya, she revealed that it was only a “goodbye kiss” as he had been up that week and had left the next day.

When asked about her ship with White Money, Mercy revealed that her alliance with White Money was primarily a gameplay strategy that she had indulged in to build an alliance for herself.

MPere had shed light on his initial attraction to Mercy. He explained that it had been in the first weeks and he had been attracted to her religious devotion.

Let’s also recall that recently rumors have been speculating surrounding White Money’s alleged girlfriend. Fans and netizens have scrutinized this new girl wondering on her identity. People have speculated about whether White Money’s companion is genuinely his girlfriend or a strategic move to elicit jealousy from Mercy.