



A former world boxing champion has made it his mission to help older men fight loneliness and improve their mental health, in addition to tackling potentially harmful relationships with alcohol. Tony Bellew was inspired to join the Men on a Mission campaign, in conjunction with DRINKiQ and Men’s Sheds, after struggling to come to terms with his retirement from boxing in 2018. “You wake up one day and you are no longer doing what you have been doing for 25 years,” he told Express Sport. “I’ve been punching people in the face for 25 years, getting punched in the face, and all of a sudden you wake up and you’re not doing it any more. “It’s a lot to come to terms with. You don’t think it is at the time, but it is when you look back. It is difficult but you learn to cope.”

Having dealt with his fair share of problems over the last few years, Bellew is determined to help older men restore a sense of purpose in their own lives. Many people turn to alcohol when things go wrong, especially when they lack a support network to help them overcome certain challenges. Bellew, however, wants to raise awareness of healthier coping mechanisms in an effort to turn the tide. He has been working with Men’s Sheds, which are found throughout the country and provide a safe place for men who are struggling to talk to each other and escape their problems. “I want to help older men not only fix their relationships with alcohol, but also speak to people and talk,” he said. “It also hits close to home for the likes of me. I’ve got a father who is around that age. We have got to start talking first to get things moving. “I just think these initiatives such as Men’s Sheds are a huge way to get the message out there. I’m just taken aback by the numbers in here and ultimately these guys are in a much better place mentally and physically and that can only be a good thing.”

While mental health awareness has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, it remains a stigmatised topic which can prevent older men from seeking help. “We know the stats tell us that one in four men aged between 50 and 75 hardly ever think about their mental wellbeing and mental health,” explained Bellew. “You don’t really speak about it. It’s like a taboo subject. They don’t really want to speak about it, they don’t feel the need to. They actually think it’s weak. Those are the guys who are turning to drink. “Before you know it, it catches up with you and it piles on and something has to be done about that. We need to be out there speaking to men of this age and letting them know there are other things to do because it’s so, so difficult. “That age group, it’s going down a slippery slope and I think we all know where that’s going to lead and it’s not very good. We’ve got an epidemic at the minute and it’s at an all-time high. We need to address it.” Bellew wants to inspire older men to take action by speaking about his own experiences and setting an example for others when it comes to breaking down barriers.

“I’m portrayed as this big hard case who has no emotions and doesn’t speak, but it’s quite the opposite,” he added. “I don’t really speak about my issues and problems as much as I should, but I’m trying. Things like that can get the message out there. “We’re going through an epidemic. I don’t really want to use the word, but we are going through a suicide epidemic. It can’t solve every problem, but talking can solve most of them. “There’s nothing weak about explaining your issues and your problems. We’ve got to get away from that. That’s my personal opinion. Men need to talk.” Above all, Bellew wants men to avoid suffering in silence by speaking up about their own issues, even though it can be a hugely difficult step to take. “You’re not alone,” he said. “Everyone is going through something. As men, we have got to come together and speak to each other. “Just open your mouth and talk. You’ll be surprised at the answers you get when you start talking. I really believe that. “You’ll soon realise that you are not the only one and you don’t have to suffer in silence any more. A problem shared is a problem halved, in my opinion. That’s the best way to go about it.”





