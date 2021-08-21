‘I still don’t understand why people criticise me so much’ – Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels, Nollywood actress, says she doesn’t understand why people criticise her so much.

The 21-year-old film star was addressing social media comments about her in an interview with BBC Igbo.

“I still don’t understand why people criticise me. I don’t check any of these comments. I don’t hear any of them. I don’t care and I don’t respond to any of these critics. I don’t know how they don’t bother me,” the actress said.

“I don’t know how I don’t like to talk about them. People have a very wrong perception of me. There are a lot of things they don’t know and I’m not even willing to let them know.

“There are other things I wish I could tell them, sometimes I just let them know and say whatever.”

In 2019, Daniels was the subject of heated social media arguments after she married Ned Nwoko, who was aged 59.

Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels knows I can marry another wife

Regina Daniels, Ned Nowko, and their newborn

In the wake of the backlash that had trailed the union on the basis of the duo’s age difference, Daniels had said she couldn’t have married someone within her age group because she’s “very stubborn“.

Daniels and Nwoko had, in June 2020, welcomed their first child — a baby boy — together.

But Nwoko would later reveal that Daniels knows he can decide to marry more wives to have more children.

“I met Regina; liked her. We got married within three weeks. I married all my wives within the same period. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. Don’t date anybody you want to marry,” Nwoko had stated at the time.

“When you marry them, you begin to fall in love from within the marriage. Even in my culture, as it were as a kid in the 60s, people were not dating. They arranged marriages from family to family; they choose a wife.”