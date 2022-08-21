SPORTS
I should have won – Joshua laments second defeat to Usyk
Anthony Joshua has bemoaned his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, after the Ukrainian fought back to retain his world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Joshua threw two of Usyk’s belts to the ground and stormed out of the ring in rage, after failing to inflict on the Ukrainian his first professional loss.
The Briton smelt victory when he had Usyk hanging on in the ninth round.
However, the mobile southpaw came firing back and controlled the final stages for a split-decision win.
While Joshua is left trying to rebuild his career after his third defeat, Usyk retains the IBF, WBA and WBO titles and will now seek a unification showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury.
“I should have won,” Joshua lamented.
“I adapted, I made the change that I needed to give him more of a competitor. It wasn’t enough but I left everything in the gym.”
Oleksandr Zinchenko and the 5 Premier League players with the best win percentages
Oleksandr Zinchenko boasts the best win percentage in Premier League history as he continues to impress with Arsenal following a hugely-successful period at Manchester City
Arsenal’s success over Bournemouth on Saturday means they’ve won their opening three games of the season, with Oleksandr Zinchenko crucial to their form.
The Ukrainian arrived from Manchester City in the summer after several hugely-successful years in which he won every prize English football had to offer. Zinchenko’s success rate in the Premier League is the best of any player to have appeared in more than 50 games.
The versatile star, who can play at full-back or in midfield, has continued his winning trend with the Gunners. Players who make picking up three points a regularity have featured for some of the most dominant teams of the past three decades – with Pep Guardiola’s City the most successful.
Here is a look at the players who have made winning in the Premier League look easy.
1. Oleksandr Zinchenko – Played 79, Won 65 – 82.3 per cent
The 25-year-old swapped Manchester for London in the summer as he sought more game time and a change in position at the Gunners. Guardiola often turned to Zinchenko when the team were in need of some composure.
The England star came into a winning side and has been surrounded by class operators, but has enjoyed successes of his own – his performance and goal at Anfield in February 2021 remains a personal highlight.
That was never more evident than when he made a match-turning cameo in the final game of last season against Aston Villa – laying on Rodri’s assist at the Etihad as City pipped Liverpool to the title. It would be Zinchenko’s final game in sky blue but his 10-trophy haul at the club, and the experience he gained, is now standing Arsenal in good stead.
2. Arjen Robben – Played 67, Won 55 – 82.1 per cent
He may have been signed by Claudio Ranieri, but it was Jose Mourinho who was able to enjoy the qualities of the young Dutchman, who took to England like a duck to water. His combination with Damien Duff was often hailed and Robben helped the Blues dominate over a two-year period in which he scored 19 goals, including one in a win at Arsenal. His final appearance would come in the 2007 FA Cup final before he headed for Real Madrid.
3. Aymeric Laporte – Played 108, Won 88 – 81.5 per cent
The Spaniard moved to Manchester in January 2018 and within 18 months was seen as the key cog in their backline as they claimed a domestic treble. In 2019, he scored crucial goals at Everton and in the final game of the season at Brighton.
The season after, an injury deprived him of several months, but Laporte has won the league title in every year in which he’s been a regular. Now, he forms part of a classy defensive duo alongside Ruben Dias.
4. Phil Foden – Played 99, Won 79 – 79.8 per cent
He first caught the imagination in the pre-season leading up to City’s centurion year. His progress has been swift, even if he was forced to wait for minutes as Guardiola was frequently challenged on his sporadic use of the playmaker. Now, Foden is central to City’s attack.
5. Naby Keita – Played 76, Won 59 – 77.6 per cent
Signed from RB Leipzig for over £50million and, despite his clear success, the jury is still out on the midfielder after more than four years with Liverpool. There have been rumours of Keita wanting to leave Anfield, with the Guinean still anything but a regular under Jurgen Klopp.
He has made 76 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League and, such has been his team’s success, he’s rarely lost yet. Keita himself is yet to have a landmark game in which he’s highlighted his worth.

UFC: What Leon Edwards said after beating Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman to win welterweight title
British mixed martial artist, Leon Edwards, has said that people doubted him before he defeated Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman and won the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title at UFC 278.
Edward said this at his post-fight interview in the cage at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, U. S. on Sunday morning after beating Usman.
He displayed one of the greatest comebacks in mixed martial arts history against Usman.
The 30-year-old Jamaican-born British fighter looked to be headed for a defeat on the judges’ scorecards.
But then faked a jab with his left hand and then landed a left-foot kick to the head that sparked Usman to claim the belt.
“They all doubted me, they all said I couldn’t do it – look at me now!” Edwards said in the cage after the fight.
“I’m from the trenches, I’m built like this, I battle until the battle is done. I have been down my whole life, and look at me now!”
Edwards is only the second British fighter to hold a UFC title, following in the footsteps of Michael Bisping, who won the middleweight title in 2016.
Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk? 'Ukrainian Neymar' targeted by Arsenal in transfer window swoop
Arsenal are reportedly aiming to continue their impressive summer business with a swoop for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Reports claim that the Gunners are eyeing a swoop for the 21-year-old, who would become the club’s sixth acquisition of the current transfer window in what has been an extremely busy window for Mikel Arteta and Edu.
Mudryk is not necessarily a name that will be well-known across the footballing landscape quite yet but following a breakout season for Shakhtar last term, the youngster is certainly an exciting prospect. Mirror Sport takes a close look at the young winger ahead of a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium.
Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk?
Mudryk is a 21-year-old winger who was born in the Ukrainian city of Krasnohrad. He began his footballing education at the age of nine with Metalist Kharkiv before moving to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.
He stayed with the club for just two years before moving on to his current side Shakhtar in 2016. After a couple of seasons among the youth ranks, he was given his first opportunities in senior football with a couple of loan spells having represented both Arsenal Kyiv and Desna Chernihiv.
Since breaking through at Shakhtar, he has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club, scoring twice and notching nine assists. The winger – nicknamed the ‘Ukrainian Messi’ – has since managed to accumulate five caps for the national side.
Where would he fit at Arsenal?
Comfortable on both flanks, Mudryk would certainly add to the wide options at the Emirates Stadium where he would compete with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe.
Of course, with rumours regarding Nicolas Pepe ’s future at the Emirates Stadium – Nice interested in a swoop for the Ivorian – Mudryk could potentially represent an ideal replacement.
His profile is also ideal for the Gunners with a number of the club’s recent signings having been under the age of 25. The Ukrainian would also be linking up with one of his compatriots in the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Who else is interested?
The Gunners might face a tough task to secure the services of Mudryk, with a number of clubs eyeing a swoop for his services. Premier League rivals Brentford were strongly linked with a move in the January window but failed to get a deal over the line.
In the meantime, French outfit OGC Nice have also been credited with an interest in the wideman.
Mudryk is still under contract at Shakhtar until 2026 and could potentially get his season underway on Tuesday against Metalist 1925 with the Ukrainian Premier League set to resume next week after last season’s campaign was abandoned following Russia ’s invasion of the nation.
