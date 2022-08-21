I should have won – Joshua laments second defeat to Usyk

Oleksandr Zinchenko boasts the best win percentage in Premier League history as he continues to impress with Arsenal following a hugely-successful period at Manchester City





Arsenal’s success over Bournemouth on Saturday means they’ve won their opening three games of the season, with Oleksandr Zinchenko crucial to their form.

The Ukrainian arrived from Manchester City in the summer after several hugely-successful years in which he won every prize English football had to offer. Zinchenko’s success rate in the Premier League is the best of any player to have appeared in more than 50 games.

The versatile star, who can play at full-back or in midfield, has continued his winning trend with the Gunners. Players who make picking up three points a regularity have featured for some of the most dominant teams of the past three decades – with Pep Guardiola’s City the most successful.

Here is a look at the players who have made winning in the Premier League look easy.

1. Oleksandr Zinchenko – Played 79, Won 65 – 82.3 per cent

The 25-year-old swapped Manchester for London in the summer as he sought more game time and a change in position at the Gunners. Guardiola often turned to Zinchenko when the team were in need of some composure.

The England star came into a winning side and has been surrounded by class operators, but has enjoyed successes of his own – his performance and goal at Anfield in February 2021 remains a personal highlight.

That was never more evident than when he made a match-turning cameo in the final game of last season against Aston Villa – laying on Rodri’s assist at the Etihad as City pipped Liverpool to the title. It would be Zinchenko’s final game in sky blue but his 10-trophy haul at the club, and the experience he gained, is now standing Arsenal in good stead.

2. Arjen Robben – Played 67, Won 55 – 82.1 per cent

He may have been signed by Claudio Ranieri, but it was Jose Mourinho who was able to enjoy the qualities of the young Dutchman, who took to England like a duck to water. His combination with Damien Duff was often hailed and Robben helped the Blues dominate over a two-year period in which he scored 19 goals, including one in a win at Arsenal. His final appearance would come in the 2007 FA Cup final before he headed for Real Madrid.

3. Aymeric Laporte – Played 108, Won 88 – 81.5 per cent

The Spaniard moved to Manchester in January 2018 and within 18 months was seen as the key cog in their backline as they claimed a domestic treble. In 2019, he scored crucial goals at Everton and in the final game of the season at Brighton.

The season after, an injury deprived him of several months, but Laporte has won the league title in every year in which he’s been a regular. Now, he forms part of a classy defensive duo alongside Ruben Dias.

4. Phil Foden – Played 99, Won 79 – 79.8 per cent

He first caught the imagination in the pre-season leading up to City’s centurion year. His progress has been swift, even if he was forced to wait for minutes as Guardiola was frequently challenged on his sporadic use of the playmaker. Now, Foden is central to City’s attack.

5. Naby Keita – Played 76, Won 59 – 77.6 per cent

Signed from RB Leipzig for over £50million and, despite his clear success, the jury is still out on the midfielder after more than four years with Liverpool. There have been rumours of Keita wanting to leave Anfield, with the Guinean still anything but a regular under Jurgen Klopp.

He has made 76 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League and, such has been his team’s success, he’s rarely lost yet. Keita himself is yet to have a landmark game in which he’s highlighted his worth.