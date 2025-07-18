



Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois have tipped the scales ahead of their historic undisputed heavyweight bout. The pair will do battle two years after Usyk bounced back from a contentious Dubois low blow to down the Brit in Poland. Wembley will be rocked by two of the heavyweight division’s finest on Saturday evening when 38-year-old Usyk and 27-year-old Dubois rematch, with all four belts on the line. Victory for Usyk will see him crowned undisputed champion once again after his first victory over Tyson Fury and one of the greatest fighters ever. A win for Dubois in his hometown would see him named the first Brit to hold the undisputed moniker since the great Lennox Lewis. Both weighed in at Boxpark Wembley on Friday afternoon, and it has to be said that Usyk’s actions caught the eye.

Dubois walked onto the stage to a chorus of fans chanting his name, but these were soon drowned out as his opponent entered, and the audience erupted with louder cheers. The bias for Usyk didn’t stop there. He was significantly better supported and weighed in at 227 lbs and 3oz, compared to the heavier Dubois, who weighed in at 243 lbs and 8oz. What happened next was the cherry on top for the Ukrainian, as after the two had faced off, Usyk made a deliberate move to nudge in front of Dubois, flexing in front of the Brit and blocking his view. Dubois quickly tried to one-up this move, elbowing his way to the front of the stage, but the damage was done, and Usyk had already stolen his thunder. To rub salt into his wounds, when the 27-year-old was posed questions afterwards, Usyk again walked to the front of the stage, and the cacophonous support he received drowned out Dubois’s answers. Usyk, on the other hand, was well heard by all in attendance, and kept his speech short and sweet, saying: “For me, it’s a great opportunity, for my people and my country. Thank you to Jesus Christ. See you tomorrow!” Always the epitome of cool, calm and collected, Usyk seemed even more laser-focused and unfazed as usual, which can only be a good sign for him and his fans.

Dubois is the underdog for this fight, despite being 11 years Usyk’s junior, and holding what many consider to be the deadliest right hand in boxing. His undefeated Ukrainian opponent, on the other hand, has proven time and time again that he can outlast big hitters, and the fear for Dubois will be that if this bout goes beyond six, maybe seven rounds, his fate is as good as sealed. The narrative surrounding the controversial low blow has provided Dubois with some motivation heading into the rematch. He was adamant he was ‘robbed,’ but that evening, Usyk proved he was the better fighter. Come Saturday, it is evident that, while the weigh-in doesn’t necessarily serve as an indicator for how Wembley’s crowd will feel inclined, a score of Ukrainian fans will be throwing every punch with Usyk, and he may even be the favoured fighter in Dubois’s home country. Nudging in front of Dubois was perhaps symbolic of these two giants’ standing in the heavyweight division, with many feeling that Usyk has the edge. The Ukrainian will no doubt think he is the superior fighter; his actions at the weigh-in said as much. The odds already seemed stacked against Dubois, who will need to put on a career-best performance to get his hand raised at the end. He will need to go to new levels and achieve something that no British heavyweight for over two decades. But if Friday’s weigh-in was anything to go by, he might not have the majority of support inside Wembley to drive him on. And that is not ideal for the Brit. GG.BET has become the official partner of the Usyk vs Dubois II fight, bringing “Real thrills” to boxing’s biggest stage. Earlier, the brand made its name through partnerships with leading esports tournaments such as BLAST, The International, PGL, and top esports organizations like NAVI and Team Vitality.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!