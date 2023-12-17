‘I recorded ‘Thanks’ for my grandma’ – Burna Boy

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, has stated that his grandmother is the inspiration behind his song titled ‘Thanks.’

‘Thanks’ is one of the tracks on the singer’s seventh studio album, “I Told Them.”

On Sunday, in a post via his official X, the singer said he recorded the song because of his grandmother, who always wanted him to come home but was quick to ask him to leave anytime he visited.

Speaking of his plans for this year’s Yuletide season, Burna Boy informed his followers that he would be spending December with his grandma.

He posted: “My grandma used to be crying for me to come back home; now she’s on edge every time I come back home and is already asking when I’m leaving.

“This is why I made ‘Thanks’. I’m rolling with only her this December for peace to reign.”