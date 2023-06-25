Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina is hoping that her colleagues, Kunle Remi and Olumide Oworu make heaven.

The movie star made this known as she gave kudos to Toyin Abraham for her movie, Ijakumo:

Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Praising Toyin, Bukunmi stated that she finished work on the movie that she had to watch it again.

Also praising the cast, she prayed that Olumide and Kunle make heaven for their roles in the movie.

“@toyin_abraham Finished work on this movie abegggggg!!! I needed to watch again, Twice on Netflix yesterday. You all made magic @olumidroworu and @kunleremiofficial I pray you both make heaven”.

Bukunmi praises on Ijakumo is coming hours after Toyin Abraham cried out on Twitter.

People are ganging up against me to badmouth my new movie” Toyin Abraham cries out

The wife of Kolawole Ajeyemi had cried out over the plot to pull her down.

The mother of one, who was a proud supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, revealed that her support for him is costing her a lot as many are trying to bring her down.

Toyin Abraham, who released her movie Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper on Netflix, revealed that several Whatsapp group has been created to badmouth her movie.

She questioned when choosing her preferred candidate has become a crime.

“You all went to create a Whatsapp group cos of Ijakumo the born-again stripper, pls continue maybe it’s today. I will kuku break the table. You all will tell the world why choosing my candidate is a crime and yours isn’t. Loni yi mo mura yin wa”.

In another tweet, Toyin Abraham made it known that the WhatsApp group was aimed at badmouthing her movie.