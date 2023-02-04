Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola celebrates her colleague and bestie, Bimbo Ademoye as she clocks thirty-two today, 4th February.

The ever-radiant mother and host expressed joy as she finally get to celebrate Bimbo and pour out her love on her. On her Instagram page, she shared a video collage of their memories together and affirmed her unending love for the jolly good fellow.

Bisola in her caption listed the ten amazing facts about Bimbo. Her facts dwell on Scotch Bonnet, better known as ‘ata rodo’ by the Yorubas. She also rained praises on Bimbo as she noted that she is talented and hardworking.

Assuring Bimbo of her unweaving love,

10 facts about Bimbo Ademoye complied by Bisola Ayeola

“La Familia it is Abimbola Aisha Ademoye Day ❤️❤️❤️and so, I’m gonna Mention 10 Amazing Things about Bimbo.

1,Her love for pepper

2 she uses pepper to Brush her teeth

3 her lipstick is a bulb of ata rodo

4 she drinks ata rodo smoothies for breakfast

5 she sprinkles dry pepper in her body lotion

6 Tomato is her enemy

7 she loves bouquets of Rodo

8 she eats raw pepper to relive headaches

9 her favorite scent is Eau de ATA rodo

10 she has a pepper plantation in kwara state.

“But for real though Fam, Her birthday is just 2 weeks after mine and it’s no surprise that our energies match 💯 . Bimbo is such a talented, super hardworking young woman. Her Love for her Family is so beautiful to see, her support as a sister to me is so special to me, she very often doesn’t remember that she is a queen and a star girl so guys today, Abeg help me remind her that she’s the Bestest,most talented human and that she deserves the best in all spheres of her life.

Dear @bimboademoye We Dey giddigba for each other so just call my name and I’ll be there Because I love you.

I’ll ride with you, I’ll rock with you,I cover you, I’ve got your back and your coconut head Till the wheels fall off and I pray our Dms never leak 😂😂😂. Love you Rabuuuuuuromiiiiiiiiiii and please if you Dey cook today help me reduce the pepper 🫑 🌶️ small😂😂😂😂.”

Bimbo Ademoye sweetly celebrate Bisola Aiyeola on her 37th birthday

Two weeks ago, Bimbo Ademoye had penned a note to celebrate Bisola Aiyeola on her 37th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning actress shared a heartwarming video of the wonderful moments she had with Bisola.

Captioning her post, Bimbo reminisced on the times the celebrant had shown up for her and how she has never blackout of her promises. She thanked Bisola for not being her personal Automated Teller Machine (ATM), for being a sister, shoulder, adviser and for never judging her.

Bimbo went on to express her love for Bisola Aiyeola; she noted that she doesn’t know what she did to deserve someone special. however, she is grateful to God for the rare gift of a soul mate. Read the birthday note here.