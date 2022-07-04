CELEBRITIES
I never ruined anybody’s marriage’ – BBNaija’s Maria cries out
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike Benjamin has denied the reports that she ruined someone’s marriage.
The reality TV star made her frustrations known via her Twitter page on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
“And I’m going to address this once and only this once, I’ve been quiet on the whole husband snatcher issue, I DID NOT ruin any home, my silence is for the best of so many people involved. That I haven’t said my peace doesn’t make me weak, I am respecting so many people involved,” she tweeted.
and their privacy, And for the rumours of me sleeping with several married men including a pastor, WE both laughed at it cause we literally breathe each other’s air day in day out and no room for dishonesty. When and if I ever start doing “runs”
“Not that I have any intentions of this or knock anyone off their hustle but my man does look after me and my family are also very much okay to look after me and I work my ass off to look after myself. And also if I ever chop breakfast I’ll chop it with ice cream.”
“Cause this is life But I’ll always be happy that’s a given and I promise myself that on this Gods given earth. But for now, I just want to dance under the sunset make nobody stop my enjoyment.”
It would be recalled that in 2021, a popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, accused the reality TV star of stealing his sister’s husband.
According to him, the reality TV star didn’t only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.
In a document later obtained by Pulse, Cubana Chief Priest’s in-law, Kelvin, and his wife, MaryAnn, were in court already for the dissolution of their marriage.
MaryAnn filed a suit for the dissolution of their marriage.
According to our source, the marriage between Kelvin and MaryAnn collapsed a few years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Bobrisky rains money at Biodun Omoburty’s housewarming party amidst court drama for unpaid debt
Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has sparked reactions online as he rained money on Yoruba Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, A.K.A Omoborty’s housewarming party.
Omoborty rocked the internet with the announcement of her latest achievement, which was the opening of her dream project, Vicluxe Homes and Apartments.
Congratulations from Nollywood stars have poured in to congratulate the actress on achieving a new milestone in her life.
During the star-studded event held to commemorate the opening of Vicluxe Homes and Apartments, Bobrisky was captured raining money on Biodun Okeowo while undergoing a court process for accumulated unpaid debts.
In a video shared online, Bobrisky captured himself raining money on the actress with a bragging caption about how expensive her jewellery was.
She wrote: Out for my sis @officialomoborty congrat egbomi look at my neck over 7million jewelry and you cal it fake life
Bobrisky appeared in court over alleged unpaid debt by a jeweller who accused him of buying gold on credit for his birthday shoot and refused to pay.
According to the jeweller, Bobrisky is a hypocrite and clown. She questioned his gut in calling out Tonto Dikeh for debt.
Bobrisky was captured at Magistrate Court 1, Ajah division, on Friday the first of July. He was exposed by Gist Lover who shared his video online.
“Won tun ti gbe onigbese lo si court ooo. But fest of festin (in Tuta’s voice) Shey won fi Shey e ni Bob??? Na everyday them dey arrest you ni? Today court, tomorrow court lori f*ke life yii na ni. Anyways, senior man was sued by a gold influencer, he don did cross examination today. And na Magistrate Court 1 for Ajah division them carry am go. Come lie again let me see. House of 400millions in d mood. Slide to see senior man mood we no go jam agbako ooo”
CELEBRITIES
Actor Itele accused of sleeping with colleague, Eniola Ajao
Yoruba Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini popularly known as Itele has been called out.
The actor is accused of sleeping with one of his female colleagues, Eniola Ajao.
Itele had been in the news for the wrong reason after failing to fulfil his responsibility for his children from his previous marriage.
Since the news broke out, the actor had been mercilessly dragged online.
Speaking through his management, Itele pleaded for forgiveness as he promised to change.
Taking to the comment section, one of his followers accused him of sleeping with not Ajao.
Reacting to this, controversial IG blogger , Gistlovers added fuel to the rumour.
See Gistlovers comments below:
Forgive me for doing this, Na me say no Vawulence today but I see Murphy oloyinbo isonu for comment section Dey do Like better person Dey vex me , Murphy matter don Dey ground sef even before itele own , i come see werey Dey comment like who God like werey drop him kids for Ikorodu he no go drop money and won’t go home for months , Na Eniola Ajao him Dey f.uck up and down , Eniola Ajekun Odunlade me wey I wan go cheer Itele up before , as I see him comment I don throw am bottle for comment section , you can go there to catch up with the comments ,him wan come Dey do lie better person, werey oni intonation , i come in peace oooo
CELEBRITIES
Kristin Cavallari says divorcing Jay Cutler was the ‘best thing I’ve ever done’
Kristin Cavallari opened up about her divorce in a recent interview on the “School of Greatness” podcast, confessing that parting ways with now-ex-husband Jay Cutler was “the best thing I’ve ever done.”
The remark followed her explaining to the host how her three kids “have inspired me to be the best version of myself … I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I’m empty, I have nothing to give them.”
With that, she elaborated, “Being in a relationship where I was really unhappy, that wasn’t going to work for me. And I knew in my gut for a long time that I had to do it.
“That was the scariest thing I’ve ever done, is get a divorce,” she said, in addition to it being the “best” decision for herself.
Earlier in the conversation, she reflected on the split and the broader impact it has had on her life as a whole.
“What I’ve also realized going through a divorce … [is that] even in our most challenging times — when we think the world is falling apart, we’re always going to be this sad, everything is going to always be horrible — we get through it … and then we look back and we realize why everything happened,” she said.
As we get older life starts to make sense,” she added. “Life is really exciting to me now. And I’m just I’m ready for everything that’s coming my way.”
Cavallari, 35, wed former NFL quarterback Cutler, 39, in June 2013. They share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. Prior to tying the knot, the “Laguna Beach” alum was briefly engaged to the then-Chicago Bears quarterback in 2011 — having dated him for less than a year prior.
But Cutler apparently got cold feet three months after proposing, and US Weekly reported via an insider at the time that he then “blindsided” Cavallari by breaking things off a week after their engagement party.
Meanwhile, Cavallari’s 2016 memoir, “Balancing in Heels,” describes that Cutler had “envisioned himself being the sole breadwinner and his wife staying at home.”
In 2020, Page Six exclusively reported that among the core reasons Cavallari ultimately filed for divorce was Cutler’s failure to see through his plan to secure a job in broadcasting after leaving the Bears in 2017, and had become “this lazy, unmotivated guy.”
