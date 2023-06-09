A House of Representatives member-elect on the platform of the Labour Party, Godwin Amobi Ogar has extolled President Bola Tinubu, saying he never knew the APC presidential flagbearer was so intelligent and prepared to serve Nigeria.

Amobi, who was elected from Abia State, stated this in an interview he granted to newsmen after the meeting between the federal lawmakers-elect and Tinubu at the State House to resolve the ongoing leadership crisis in the National Assembly.

By his comments, the LP House of Reps member subtly denounced Peter Obi, his party’s presidential candidate, who is still contending the victory of Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Tinubu met the lawmakers-elect from opposition political parties over the intensifying leadership tussle.

The meeting was attended by opposition senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), among other opposition parties at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Amobi said, “Well, I can tell you that today is my best day, today I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my President talking. In fact I never knew that this man is so intelligent. I never knew that this man is so prepared to serve this country.

“I saw the love, I saw the character, I saw the charisma, the belief that Nigeria can be a better nation. So I’m so glad that the meeting we have today is going to take us a little bit to a more stabilised house. Now, even without talking to us again, we’ve agreed that we are going towards the government decision. Not minding, I’m of Labour Party.

“As at now, the party is not the issue; we’re talking about building the Nation, we’re talking about the unity of the nation.”