“I never asked Christians to buy guns” – Pastor Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has denied telling Christians to buy guns for self-protection.
The clarification came against media reports that the general overseer said it was now “fire-for-fire’’ for any attack on Christians.
“I never asked Christians to go and buy guns. Samson in the Bible did not fight with guns,’’ the renowned cleric said on Sunday at the monthly thanksgiving live television programme of the church.
“Don’t buy guns. You don’t want to kill anybody. We just must make sure that unwanted visitors don’t come to our churches, so don’t go and buy guns,’’ he said.
At the July Holy Ghost Service, on July 2, Pastor Adeboye had urged members of the church not to be afraid to attend church programmes because of terrorists attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State.
Terrorists attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, killed more than 40 worshippers and injured many others.
Adeboye urged Christians to rise to the occasion and call the bluff of the devil.
40% Nigerian households use generators, spend $14bn on fuel – Report
Over 40 per cent of households in Nigeria own and use generators to meet their electricity requirements, figures contained in a power sector report jointly put together by a research firm and a financial institution, showed.
It also stated that the affected households spent about $14bn annually to fuel their generators, as the power supply from the national grid continued to falter.
The June 2022 report by Stears and Sterling, titled, “Nigeria’s State of Power: Electrifying the Nation’s Economy,” obtained by our correspondent on Friday in Abuja, stated that the cost expended on diesel and petrol for electricity generation by Nigerians was having severe economic impact on households and businesses.
It read in part, “Nigerian households, on average, have electricity in their homes for 15 to 18 hours each day. Of that, 44 per cent (or 6.8 hours) is self-supplied by generators. And this differs by geography. In a state like Taraba, only 19 per cent of households report having electricity.
“Over 40 per cent of Nigerian households own generators, and bear the associated costs. First, the cost of purchasing generators – an estimated $500m between 2015 and 2019, higher than the proposed capital expenditure in Nigeria’s 2022 budget.
“There is also the cost of powering these generators. Sources and estimates vary widely, but the African Development Bank estimated that Nigerians spend $14bn fuelling petrol or diesel powered generators.”
It added, “While PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) or petrol prices have been kept artificially low for the consumers through subsidies, variations in AGO (Automotive Gas Oil) or diesel prices can have a severe impact on households and businesses as Nigerians are currently experiencing.”
The report stated though the National Bureau of Statistics diesel price watch for February 2022 showed a less than 10 per cent rise in the price of fuel from the beginning of the year, diesel was widely sold at prices 200 to 300 per cent up from the end of last year.
This, it said, had made it incredibly difficult for households or businesses to plan and manage themselves.
The analysts noted in their report that while petrol prices appeared more stable, prices were kept artificially low by government subsidies which were generally acknowledged to be unsustainable even in the near to medium term.
“These prices make the small petrol generators more attractive to households and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), they stated.
They added, “However, perennial issues like product scarcity, make using these generators unreliable as well as expensive.”
Power experts at Stears and Sterling observed that Nigeria had one of the lowest electrification rates in the world.
They stated that in the most populous country in Africa, 43 per cent of the population had no access to grid electricity.
“This means that 85 million Nigerians are not connected to – and cannot receive electricity from – the Nigerian transmission grid,” they stated in the report.
The report added, “While Nigeria’s electrification rate is above the Sub-Saharan Africa regional average of 47 per cent, it lags significantly behind its peers across the continent and the global average.
“Nigerians who do have access to power also have to contend with its poor quality, typically exhibited by epileptic supply.
“Households connected to the grid only receive an average of seven hours of electricity per day, forcing them to turn to alternative energy sources – most prevalently diesel generators, an expensive and dirty source of energy.”
The report stressed that the impact of not having reliable energy could not be overstated, adding that “economic losses associated with Nigeria’s energy crisis are estimated at N10tn ($26bn) – the country’s 2022 proposed budgetary revenue and roughly three times what it actually earned in 2020.”
Proffering measures to help address the country’s electricity problems, an energy expert, Prof. Yemi Oke, called for the appointment of individuals with expertise in handling power issues.
He said, “Put those who are radically-proactive to deploy knowledge-based strategies to re-reform, because we need to go through another round of power sector reform, and the NERC (Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission), which I honestly think is unconstitutional as presently constituted.
“I’ve written and severally said this years ago. We can’t be talking of a federated grid system or power sector in the 21st century! By virtue of the constitution, every state should, by now, have their equivalent of NERC.
“For example, Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission; Lagos; Kano, etc, to license power generation, transmission, and distribution. That’s what our constitution says, but what operates is the reverse.
He added, “You can imagine if the experiential efforts of Bola Tinubu with ENRON had been allowed to thrive and not undermined by ‘federal might’, same way Jakande’s metroline was thwarted! It is well with Nigeria.”
Osinbajo to represent Buhari at 61st ordinary session of ECOWAS heads of state in Ghana
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday depart Lagos for Accra, Ghana to represent Nigeria at the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government holding tomorrow.
Prof. Osinbajo, standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, will join other leaders to deliberate and take decisions on the political, security and humanitarian issues among others regarding the sub-region at the regular ECOWAS summit.
The meeting will also review the situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, particularly towards restoring democratic rule. West African leaders have since 2020 held several sessions, including emergency meetings, dedicated to finding lasting solutions to the resurgence of coups in some of the countries in the sub-region.
At the summit tomorrow, the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS will update leaders on political developments in the region and in the sahel region.
The Council will also provide updates on the issues of insecurity, challenges relating to youth unemployment and the impact of diseases and pandemics on social tensions in the region.
Only recently on 4th June, 2022 in Accra, Ghana, President Buhari joined other ECOWAS leaders to deliberate on the situation in the sub-region, urging more attention to be paid to the victims of unconstitutional change of government
On the sidelines of the summit, the VP will also attend a meeting of the five West African countries involved with “The Abidjan – Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project,” a flagship project of the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA). It connects the capitals of five West African states (Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria) and stretches for approximately 1,028 km.
A release from ECOWAS Commission says the objective of this $42million project is “to promote cross-border trade, integrate economies within the ECOWAS area, reduce transport costs, stimulate inter-regional trade and strengthen regional integration in West Africa.”
The Vice President who will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada and some other members of the Federal Executive Council is expected back in Abuja later on Sunday.
Candlelight vigil held at Nigeria House, London to mark 1-year anniversary of July 1 attack on Sunday Igboho’s house
Scores of Yoruba Nation agitators on Friday held a vigil in London to mark the one-year anniversary of the July 1, 2021 attack on the Ibadan residence of the embattled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.
Dozens of candles shined on the Nigeria House, London on Friday evening as the agitators, gathered for a candlelight vigil to reflect on the attack of July 1, 2021 and demanded self determination for the Yorubas.
Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1, 2021 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.
The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.
The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.
Igboho was, however, arrested by the Benin Republic police on July 19 at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou while trying to fly from the country to Germany.
See photos from the vigil
