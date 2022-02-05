CELEBRITIES
‘I need an apology’ – Kanye West calls out media outlet TMZ for ‘spinning narrative about his kids and taking sides with Kim Kardashian’
Rapper, Kanye West has asked for an apology from famous media outlet, TMZ alleging they sided with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and delivered a false narrative as the pair engaged in a war of words over his daughter North West’s use of TikTok.
It all started on Friday, February 4 when Kanye West lashed out at Kim Kardashian over their daughter’s use of TikTok. Kanye said Kim was allowing their daughter be on TikTok against his will. Kanye asked his Instagram followers what he was to do as it was his first divorce, an apparent dig at Kim who was going through her third divorce.
Kim responded almost immediately, saying she monitors North’s use of social media and that she was the ‘main provider’ of their children.
Kanye responded with a screenshot of TikTok’s age limit, saying children under 12 should not use TikTok. He also asked Kim to explain what she meant by being the ‘main provider’ and claimed she put security on him during their daughter’s birthday party and also tried to ‘kidnap’ their daughter by refusing to give him the address to the party. See HERE
Gossip site, TMZ captioned the drama as ‘Kanye West shades Kim Kardashian over North West on TikTok.’ To which a fan corrected the headline to be ‘Kanye wants a say on how his children are raised’
Kanye West retweeted the fan’s tweet and then asked TMZ to apologize to him as they are twisting the narrative to support the mother of his kids .
CELEBRITIES
Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men, says ‘let them keep talking’
Actress, Destiny Etiko, has asked people to stop linking her achievements to men.
The actress made the appeal in an interview with Punch.
She said:
“It is funny because I work for my money and I get good endorsements. If it is easy for men to give one money, then go and collect money from men. I work, make my money, and some people appreciate me.
I just got an endorsement deal with a Chinese company. When I achieve something tomorrow, people would say a man gave it to me. Let them keep talking. Even if I don’t achieve anything, it is still the same people that would say after all the films I have been acting, I have not done anything for myself. I don’t want to take it seriously.”
CELEBRITIES
Nick Cannon apologizes for causing ‘extra pain’ to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby
Nick Cannon has said that he’s sorry for “any extra pain or confusion” he caused after announcing that he’s expecting his eighth child.
During Monday’s episode of his eponymous talk show, Cannon, 41, confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy together, less than two months after he and Alyssa Scott lost their son Zen, who died Dec. 5 from brain cancer.
However on Thursday morning February 3, Cannon apologized on air after saying he “failed” to “protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children” when he shared the news earlier this week.
The “Wild ’n Out” star also claimed that he was hesitant about sharing the baby news shortly after he and ex Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer in December.
Cannon said;
“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I’m expecting.
“I didn’t need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect.
“This was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?
“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with [Alyssa], and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.”
The show host also vowed to “do better with delicate and sensitive discussions” and promised the mothers of his children to be more understanding and compassionate.
He said;
“I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that … none of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation.
“I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will. And I’m gonna love my new child. I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused.”
On Monday, hours after Cannon announced his baby on the way, Scott shared an emotional post on Instagram about feeling “at peace” since the loss of her and Cannon’s 5-month-old son.
The model thanked those who have sent her supportive messages as she continues to mourn the death of baby Zen, sharing that her late son “expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible” and filled her with compassion.
Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell. He also welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Emira D’s Spain makes history as the first black transgender model to work with Victoria’s secret
TikTok personality Emira D’Spain is celebrating becoming the first black transgender model to work with Victoria’s Secret.
Emira, better known on social media as XOXOEMIRA has produced a Valentine’s Day TikTok in collaboration with the lingerie brand.
Her clip shows how to enjoy Valentine’s Day without a significant other.
Emira, 25, said, “My entire platform is built on confidence and self-love.
“I want to empower young trans women and men around the world to show them that the beauty and fashion industries are changing. Especially if you are a person of color.
I am so grateful to work with Victoria’s Secret and hope this paves the way for others after me.”
D’Spain gave credit to fellow model Valentina Sampaio for paving the way. In 2019, Sampaio became the first transgender model to work with Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line.
Emira, who is signed with Andrew Warren’s marketing agency, CollXab, was born in Dubai, and raised in Dallas. She uses her TikTok platform to offer her followers insights on beauty and fashion and also talks about her transition, dating, friendships, and life in New York City.
