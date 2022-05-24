I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she is searching for a man to settle down with urgently.

The veteran Nollywood actress said this in an interview with the Igbo Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The 56-year-old actress said she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.

Anunobi said: “Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently.

“A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.

“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male.

“You must be complete.

“That’s all I can say.”

The 56-year-old was married to Charles Ekwu, but the union ended in 2006 after six years.

The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly died at age 15 from sickle cell complications.