CELEBRITIES
I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi
Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she is searching for a man to settle down with urgently.
The veteran Nollywood actress said this in an interview with the Igbo Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation.
The 56-year-old actress said she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.
Anunobi said: “Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently.
“A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.
“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.
“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male.
“You must be complete.
“That’s all I can say.”
The 56-year-old was married to Charles Ekwu, but the union ended in 2006 after six years.
The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly died at age 15 from sickle cell complications.
CELEBRITIES
I’m a woman now. I’m not a lesbian – Bobrisky tells girls who want to date him
Cross-dresser, Bobrisky has informed ladies flooding his DM with proposals that he can’t date them because he is now a woman.
“Dis is a public announcement. I have plenty girls in my DM telling me they want us to date bla bla. I’m a girl now so how do you want us to date? I’m not a lesbian now.” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot in fairytale Italian wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot in front of friends and family at a stunning Italian wedding.
The pair, who got engaged in October, are saying ‘I do’ at the ancient Castello Brown fortress in Portofino on Sunday with Kourtney looking stunning in a white short lace Dolce & Gabanna dress which had a cathedral veil.
Reality star Kourtney, 43, and Blink 182 rocker Travis, 47, have rented out the seaside compound of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana., to celebrate in style with their family friends.
The entire Kardashian-Jenner and Barker clan have been invited and have been seen living it up in the picturesque seaside town ahead of the ceremony.
Kourtney has posted a series of snaps on Instagram after the wedding ceremony, where she gushed about her future with Travis.
The reality star proudly proclaimed “happily ever after” as she is seen kissing Travis at the altar after exchanging vows.
Momager Kris Jenner and Kourtney’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have been snapped dressed in an array of head-turning outfits as they move between various yacht parties and five star dinners over the weekend of celebrations.
Kourtney’s new stepdaughter, Alabama, was the first to post photos of the ceremony on social media as she shared some snaps on her Instagram Story.
She shared a selfie with Kourtney, with the bride dressed in her lace veil as well a pic and a video of her dad Travis at the altar as he tied the knot with his new wife.
Kris Jenner walked her daughter down the aisle, wearing a pink gown, while Kourtney carried red roses.
CELEBRITIES
Singer 2Baba visits late Sound Sultan’s grave in United States of America
Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has paid a visit to the grave site of his late colleague, Sound Sultan.
In the video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, Idibia was joined by other friends of the late singer to pay tribute to the deceased by laying flowers on the tomb
“Went to pay my respect to my brother Sound Sultan. With my brothers @emmaugolee @amfrankiej @blackahrank.
“July 11, world Sultan day. Blessed #grateful #warrior. We miss you my dear friend @soundsultan. Olanrewaju Fasasi. Bless up,” he wrote in the caption.
Born Olanrewaju Fasasi, the Natural Something singer passed away in July last year after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.
He is survived by his wife, Farida Fasasi, and their three children.
