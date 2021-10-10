SPORTS
‘I nearly broke my ankle’: Tyson Fury reveals he injured himself after knocking Deontay Wilder down in the third round during his stunning KO victory
Tyson Fury has revealed he nearly broke his ankle after knocking Deontay Wilder down in the third round of their scintillating trilogy bout in Las Vegas.
The Gypsy King retained his WBC title with a stunning stoppage, flooring the American on three occasions before finally ending the contest with an emphatic blow in the 11th round.
Fury himself hit the canvas on two occasions, both in the fourth round, but once again showed his miraculous powers of recovery to regain his composure and ultimately dominate his way to victory.
After sending a weary-looking Wilder to the canvas in the third round, Fury noticeably tripped over his ankle, subsequently revealing he did in fact suffer an injury.
‘When I hit him with an uppercut, bang in the first (third) round, dropped him, I nearly broke my ankle,’ Fury said, as per iFL TV. ‘I went over on my ankle, my ankle’s hurt.’
Though falling to a second-straight defeat to the Brit, Wilder has received plenty of praise for his chin and heart following a gutsy display, in which the Bronze Bomber demonstrated his ferocious power once more.
Of those to praise Wilder was Fury’s brother Shane, who said: ‘You’ve got to take your hat off to him, whether he’s a good sportsman or not, as he took some thunderous punchers and he just wouldn’t go.’
Fury disputed that claim, however, insisting it was a matter of when, not if, his opponent would fall.
‘He would go,’ Fury said. ‘It was only a matter of time before he went. He went down first and he went down last and that’s all she wrote.’
The Gypsy King, who went across the ring to console Wilder after his victory, also slammed the post-fight behavior of his opponent, adding to the comments he made in the ring in the immediate aftermath.
‘I went to say well done to him and he wouldn’t have any of it, the man’s a sore loser and a proper s***house.
‘That’s a true heart of a cowardly man, when he won’t shake a better man’s hand. Not once but three times I’ve beaten him.’
Though claiming another stunning win over Wilder and furthering his reputation as the No1 in the heavyweight division, Fury insisted it wasn’t his best performance.
He said: ‘Today wasn’t my greatest night. Two years out the ring, wasn’t all there completely. But I still did enough to be victorious and showed heart and b****s like a lion again.’
He also insisted that his long-term rivalry with Wilder has now officially come to an end.
‘Me and Wilder’s saga is done now, done for good,’ Fury said during his post-fight press conference.
‘It was definitely a historic trilogy for sure, it swung both ways and both fighters had the opportunity to seize the moment.
‘It was just that I showed the initiative, dug deeper and wanted it more. At the end of the day, when it comes down to that sort of fight, it’s who’s willing to push further – and I wasn’t willing to let it go to the scorecards. I was definitely trying for a knockout.’
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another international record
Another international break means another international record for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 36-year-old star setting another unfathomable feat against Qatar.
Portugal faced the holders of the 2022 World Cup in a friendly on Saturday, and Ronaldo was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring, as Qatar became the 46th different country that the Manchester United star has scored against.
The latest record comes a month after Ronaldo became the top all-time mens international goalscorer thanks to a brace against the Republic of Ireland, as the Portuguese star continues to reach new heights.
Ronaldo continues to storm the international scene despite playing at the age of 36, an age where most professionals usually surrender their international duties many years prior, let alone performing at the top level domestically.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s latest accomplishment adds to his record breaking goal tally, and record breaking number of appearances by a European, making 180 for Portugal throughout his career.
Ronaldo’s opener helped Portugal on to a 3-0 victory over Qatar, as Jose Fonte and Andre Silva also found the net to wrap up a comfortable night in the Algarve, but the United star took the headlines as expected.
Diogo Dalot was the assist maker for Ronaldo, a stat that will excite United fans even more as the pair look to strike up a partnership while away on international duty, with the Portuguese defender providing excellent back-up for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.
SPORTS
Jay Jay Okocha reunites with Westerhof in London
Nigeria’s best ever foreign coach, Clemens Westerhof and his family were in London last week for a documentary on the glory days of Nigerian football.
There, Westerhof met his players in Jay Jay Okocha and his brother Emma.
Emma played in Algiers ’90 where Nigeria won silver under Westerhof. The younger Okocha played in Tunisia ’94 where Eagles won the Nations Cup and landed at USA ’94 as Africa’s champions.
Emma was no longer in the team, but Jay Jay’s skills contributed to the team being adjudged the best entertaining team with Brazil.
They both had dinner with Westerhof.
It was a happy reunion as described by Westerhof’s wife, Lilian.
SPORTS
Newcastle’s home game against Tottenham sells out following Saudi-led takeover
Newcastle have sold out their home fixture against Tottenham on October 17 – the first match at St James’ Park following confirmation of the club’s takeover.
The club released a statement on Friday morning confirming that all seats had now been swiped up, with only a handful of hospitality seats left for sale. It is the first time they have sold out a match this season.
There was also a surge in demand for season tickets, too, with thousands of fans queuing online to secure their seat for the new era.
🎟 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 🎟
Tickets for our first game under new ownership against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 17 October are now sold out.
Thank you for your support! ⚫️⚪️— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 8, 2021
That news was greeted by celebrations outside the ground, as thousands of supporters gathered to usher in the new era, and wave goodbye to the end of Mike Ashley’s unpopular reign.
And some of those fans will now be inside the ground along with the new owners to see the team make their first footings on the pitch in the new era on Sunday October 17.
Supporters have been joined by current and former players in expressing their excitement at the takeover, with Isaac Hayden joining the likes of Rob Lee, Shay Given and Warren Barton in tweeting about the deal.
The new owners have also reached out to club idols Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan about returning to the club in ambassadorial capacities.
