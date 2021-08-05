‘I miss you so much’ Foluke Daramola in sadness as she pays respect to late friend and colleague, Moji Olaiya

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has taken to social media to pay respect to her late friend and colleague Moji Olaiya who died in 2018 due to complications from birth.

Sharing a throwback picture, the actress recounted how she had helped her during the period of her pregnancy in 2006 in London.

The busty actress acknowledged her presence even though she is no more while praying to God for her eternal rest.

Speaking further, she also urged her fans to say a word of prayer for her.

She wrote:

Throwback in 2006 in London with my dearest Moji Olaiya (RIP) in London was 6months pregnant while moji and my bigsis @bustlineyetunde was taking care of me…. I miss u so much moji may u continue to rest in the bussom of our lord😭😭😭 Eyin to fi sile o ni baje o. Guys say a word of prayer in remembrance of our lost ones